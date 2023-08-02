The Land
Home/News
Opinion

No time to lose in race to address 'public health crisis' for Australia's youth

By Robbie Sefton
August 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A paper, co-authored by Professor Patrick McGorry, has warned we are not doing enough for young Australians with mental health issues. Picture via Shutterstock
A paper, co-authored by Professor Patrick McGorry, has warned we are not doing enough for young Australians with mental health issues. Picture via Shutterstock

When Professor Patrick McGorry, the internationally-renowned psychiatrist who has advocated tirelessly on youth mental health and was Australian of the Year in 2010 for his work in this area, warns we are not doing enough for young Australians with mental health issues, we need to listen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.