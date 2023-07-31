Fierce rivalry at Texas Show Campdraft with end-of-year titles on the line

The Goondiwindi region hosted two significant campdraft events on the weekend including the Australian Stock Horse Society holding its second annual campdraft championships at the Goondiwindi Showgrounds and the annual Texas Show Campdraft.
Rivalry was fierce at the Texas Show Campdraft as the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's (ABCRA) competition points year concluded on the weekend, and end-of-year titles were on the line. Interstate competitors were drawn from as far as Sydney and Dorrigo vying for titles and accolades.
The top 15 competitors from each category will be eligible to compete at the ABCRA National Finals held in conjunction with the ABCRA Championships that are planned to be held at the Tamworth AELAC Centre in November.
Sponsor and local campdrafter Mick Coyne riding Daddy Bin Conned was a crowd favourite taking out the Myranee Feedlot Open with 172 points ahead of Wally Rea riding One Moore Annie 170 points.
Dorrigo couple Andrew and Carolyn Burnes featured in the Texas Rural Agencies Open for Open, with Andrew claiming the blue ribbon riding Icon with 177 points and Carolyn in second place riding Yulgibar Baby Roc with 110 points.
Salt Ash competitor Tony Mortimer claimed first and second place in the Wilshire & Co Maiden with Bernie 177 points and Laces 173 points. Mr Mortimer was sitting in second place on the ABCRA's most successful rider title before the Texas Show Campdraft.
Peter Shearer riding Metilda had a narrow victory in the Texas Roadhouse Novice scoring 176 points, with second shared between Norman Stagg (Branchvale Agile Kitten) and Robert Neville (Rhythm) with 175 points.
The Kalarnee Park Junior and Juvenile was sponsored by Mick Coyne and family. Currently leading the ABCRA Junior standing, Clay Burnes from Dorrigo secured the victory in his aged event riding Little Tassa Flight. Lachlan Sansom riding Ted had a convincing win in the juvenile with 87 points, ahead of Myles Williams and Madam 83 with points.
Cattle were donated by long time supporters Lyle and Jo Bellingham, Brent and Yalanda Loy, Denis Rush, Mark Henry and the Finlay Pastoral Company while Rodney Loy carted cattle for the event.
Meanwhile, the ASHS Campdraft Championships was well supported with competitors drawn from as far as Victoria. Many Queensland competitors featured in the list of winners including Goondiwindi's Pyper Reedman who won the Woods Stockfeeds Juvenile riding Cutlers Rocky Road, while Quinalow competitor Jayme Sommerfield was victorious in the C & F Brooker Junior riding Benalong Blush.
Brett Perkins from Injune claimed the ASHS Novice riding Perkins Conscience. James Bargenquast from Quinalow secured the victory in the Berragoon ASH Stud Geldings campdraft with Stockhaven Rockstar with 177 points, with Robert Tilley in second place just one point behind riding Byanda Baloo.
Chinchilla's Lauren Olm had a narrow victory in the Kent Saddlery Ladies securing 178 points with Sophie Maynes in second place sitting just one behind. David Murphy from Talbot, Victoria, claimed the top two placings in the J & G Lyons Stallions draft with Chalani Tempo and Mobile Pricetag. Holbrook lady and sponsor Lucy Grills claimed a double taking out the Affinity Insurance Maiden with Berragoon Rebel and the Maiden for Maiden with Berragoon Floozy.
Codie Law claimed the ASHS Open riding Yarrawa Guns & Roses and Wyatt Young was victorious in the Mares campdraft when he combined with Cedervale Mistletoe.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Calliope, the Whitsunday ASH, Uki and the Mungindi Show.
