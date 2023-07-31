Fierce rivalry at Texas Show Campdraft with end-of-year titles on the line

Chinchilla's Lauren Olm had a narrow victory in the Kent Saddlery Ladies securing 178 points with Sophie Maynes in second place sitting just one behind. David Murphy from Talbot, Victoria, claimed the top two placings in the J & G Lyons Stallions draft with Chalani Tempo and Mobile Pricetag. Holbrook lady and sponsor Lucy Grills claimed a double taking out the Affinity Insurance Maiden with Berragoon Rebel and the Maiden for Maiden with Berragoon Floozy.