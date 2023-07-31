The Land
The month-long standoff between NRLX and leaseholders continues as agents blame council for failures

By Jamie Brown
July 31 2023 - 7:30pm
The $15m under-covered selling complex at Casino remains off limits to agents with no hint of conflict resolution in a growing war of words.
The month-long stand-off between livestock agents and the council-owners of Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange is mired deeper with NRLX pushing for improvements to animal welfare while the agents' association claims those in charge of the $15m facility are at fault, not those drafting and selling.

