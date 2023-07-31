The month-long stand-off between livestock agents and the council-owners of Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange is mired deeper with NRLX pushing for improvements to animal welfare while the agents' association claims those in charge of the $15m facility are at fault, not those drafting and selling.
In a strongly-worded letter to all "stakeholders", the Casino Auctioneers Associated Incorporated outlined how Richmond Valley Council refused to enter into any "worthwhile negotiations".
"Instead Council have attempted to utilise bullying and intimidation to force agents into a licence agreement which is clearly not in the best interest of all NRLX stakeholders," the letter stated.
Except for Saturday's all-breeds bull sale, the Casino saleyards have been closed since July 1, with buyer and vendor spending dollars no longer an avenue for Casino town trade. Instead the money is flowing mostly into Lismore, where the combined agencies yard prime cattle every Wednesdays and store cattle each Friday, lifting weekly yarding numbers beyond five-fold.
Vendors who live in the upper Richmond and Clarence Valleys are choosing to send their cattle less distance to Warwick and Stanthorpe, just over the Queensland border. Other producers are delivering stock to Grafton, Inverell and Tamworth while agents admit the best of the lot are being sold direct out of the paddock.
The letter includes claims about "incompetence, relating to incorrect weighing of cattle".
"This related to a collective loss of $54,000 on one day (in 2022) for the respective agencies," the letter read. "Our members reimbursed our vendors with no support from Council.
"The NRLX constantly compare themselves to other large scale selling centres and have based their fees off these centres but fail to remain competitive with other local selling options.
"Our members' repeated requests for the implementation of basic animal welfare issues, such as clean water troughs and necessary repairs, have been continually ignored. This has necessitated agents ensuring livestock have access to clean water at all times."
In a letter to our sister paper, The Queensland Country Life, Tatham breeders Liz and Kelsey Brown wrote that:
"The agents are the source of cattle for the NRLX, not council. I for one wouldn't consign cattle to be managed by council and I stand behind the agents. The council mustn't know all the behind the scenes work the agents do for their clients.
"For example, our agents come out to our properties and help muster and attend to the health of our herds, drenching, castrating etc..
"Will the council be offering the same service on farms and to the same quality and standard? Are they going to have staff to replace the on farm work that our agents do? You cannot possibly employ staff with the accumulated years of experience, contacts and cattle breed knowledge that our local agents have. It takes many years to become experienced at reading and handling cattle, both in the field and at the saleyards."
Meanwhile the council says that it set the NRLX fees and charges back in March 2023 after a two month public consultation period, with no submissions received from any agencies.
Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said in a statement this afternoon that :
"Council is very aware of the community benefits of the NRLX and the many other facilities we provide for our Richmond Valley community. We have a NSW Government requirement to run a financially sustainable business and sharing the costs of managing these facilities amongst those who benefit is an equitable outcome for our whole community."
Asked whether the council should appoint a mediator to pave the process to peace Mr Macdonald replied: "No. Councils are authorised to make decisions under NSW laws. That's what we've done and we have followed the required processes."
In a statement to the public last week the council argued that:
"Council has not received any specific proposals for amendments to those fees and charges to the date of this statement.
"The NRLX is a community-owned facility which has had more than $15 million invested in it by the three levels of government, including a $3 million loan borrowed on behalf of Richmond Valley ratepayers. The NRLX has generated sale revenues of more than $0.5 billion over the past three years, providing strong benefits to the entire Richmond Valley and Northern Rivers beef industry."
Of particular concern was the fact that the saleyards were not paying their way for ratepayers - a complaint raised by councillors in 2016 when they proposed to sell the old facility to private operators.
"The NRLX currently operates at an operational deficit," the statement said. "The changes which Council has introduced are aimed at moving the deficit towards a surplus, so that reserves can be built up for future investment in the NRLX, eliminating any financial burden on ratepayers.
"The expressions of interest process showed there was wider interest in obtaining a licence to operate at the facility. Council will now engage with agencies who express interest in the facility, and who are willing to embrace a modern way of operating a quality saleyard for the benefit of all producers and everyone involved in the beef industry in the Richmond Valley and across the Northern Rivers."
