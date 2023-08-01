Lovers of the trusty Stallions book - a beautifully presented Thoroughbred statistics' annual which has been detailing stallions since 1989 - may have noticed an addition to the 2023 edition.
Published by well-known Thoroughbred enthusiast Andrew Reichard (also the publisher of Bluebloods), this year's stud index has a "northern hemisphere" section and lists Juddmont, United Kingdom, offering breeders southern hemisphere time mare covers to its champions Frankel and Kingman.
While likely to be only considered by "big farms and breeders", this trend has already been met with success.
Two examples include Hungry Heart and Converge, who won two group one races each, and are by the great Frankel (Galileo).
By Invincible Spirit (also the sire of I Am Invincible), the younger Kingman also has an excellent group one example, following the win of two-year-old colt King Colorado in the BRC J J Atkins Stakes in June.
Such breeders buy a northern hemisphere bred mare, get her covered to southern hemisphere time, and then import her where she foals in Australia.
The Stallions 2023 advertisement corresponded with Godolphin/Darley announcing a number of its European-based stallions being available for a similar deal to Australian breeders.
Former southern hemisphere Kingman shuttler Palace Pier, as well as Cracksman (by Frankel), Masar (New Approach), and Iffraaj (a former New Zealand shuttler by Gone West's Zafonic) are available at its Newmarket England base, Dalham Hall Stud.
At Godolphin's Kildangan Stud in Ireland, Dubawi trio Night Of Thunder (an earlier one-time southern shuttler), Space Blues and Naval Crown are available for southern hemisphere coverings.
North America has also joined this trend.
For the second successive season, well-known Three Chimneys Farm, Kentucky, has offered southern hemisphere coverings to Gun Runner, a young US sire sensation. His oldest progeny are four-year-olds and he has already sired 18 stakes winners, including six at group one level, including champion juvenile Echo Zulu.
A champion US racehorse (winning five group one races), Gun Runner is line-bred to iconic sire Mr Prospector via his champion sire son Fappiano and his son Cryptoclearance.
Containing no Danehill in his pedigree, Gun Runner is by Argentinian-bred Candy Ride, the only group one winner by little known Ride The Rails, who is a son of champion racer Cryptoclearance, a winner of eight group races in North America, including four at group one level.
Interestingly, Emirates Park's Golden Slipper winning filly Estijaab was sent north to begin her foaling career. She has since produced fillies by Frankel and Night of Thunder before being sent to America, where the Snitzel mare was covered by Gun Runner last year.
Agrifutures, which operates under the legislative framework and funding provided by the Australian government, has announced the establishment of a new scholarship for young people passionate about the Thoroughbred industry.
Named after a late legendary media man and scribe, the Les Young Scholarship will provide young people an opportunity to further their skills and knowledge in all facets of equine management.
Open for applicants aged between 18 and 25, the scholarship provides funding and support via a combination of theory work and a paid placement with the UK or Irish National Stud to develop a further understanding of bloodstock husbandry and management.
Applicants also need to have at least two years of industry experience as well as aspirations to remain part of the Thoroughbred industry as their career progresses.
Applications close on Monday, August 14.
August 1 was the horses' birthday.
While August is when Australian mares begin to foal, a Thoroughbred mare can have her foal born in late July (and does not have to be hidden in a back paddock, as may have previously occurred), as long as the mare has her date of last service on September 1 or later the year prior.
Now on with the 2023-24 season!
