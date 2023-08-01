Those looking to learn life skills and become more involved in the community now have the opportunity to enter this year's Wagga Show competitions.
Wagga Show Society Head Steward Kate Webster said this year along with the Young Women of The Year and Little Miss Tiny Tots, there is a new addition, Rural Achievers.
"The Young Women of the Year competition is about finding female ambassadors for the community, giving them personal and professional development opportunities," Mrs Webster said.
"That's through things like public speaking, interviewing, writing resumes and through media interaction as well.
"It has more of a cultural focus as well, it's about finding people who are passionate about agriculture and show movement and getting young people involved in those."
With Charles Sturt University having a rural focus, Mrs Webster is hoping to see more university-aged students applying this year.
"Being such a rural town we're hoping to draw in a few university students," she said.
"We're preparing them with life skills but giving them preparation to potentially apply for the Sydney Royal Show."
The Wagga Show Society will also host junior competitions for both the Rural Achievers competition and the Young Women of The Year.
"We have a junior comp for each of those for 16 and under which is a good feeder comp into the senior one," she said.
Little Mr and Miss Tiny Tots will get a glimpse of the show world with opportunities like getting to spend more time with the animals.
"Our little Mr and Miss Tiny Tots is just about getting the community involved in the show," she said.
The judging day will be held on August 26, before the winners are announced at the grand opening of the show.
The Wagga Show will run on September 9 and 10.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
