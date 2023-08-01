The Land
Home/News

Queensland Simmental bull sale clears 94 per cent in 2023

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price bull, Glenanna Skippy, with vendors' Maddie and James Hannah and family, Glenanna Simmentals, Dubbo, NSW, with buyer Joe Streeter, Fairy Springs, Taroom. Picture by Ben Harden
Top price bull, Glenanna Skippy, with vendors' Maddie and James Hannah and family, Glenanna Simmentals, Dubbo, NSW, with buyer Joe Streeter, Fairy Springs, Taroom. Picture by Ben Harden

There were seedstock and commercial buyers from every corner of the state in attendance, but it was Taroom local producer Joe Streeter that pushed the Queensland Simmental bull sale to a top of $30,000 at CQLX Gracemere on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.