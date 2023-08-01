There were seedstock and commercial buyers from every corner of the state in attendance, but it was Taroom local producer Joe Streeter that pushed the Queensland Simmental bull sale to a top of $30,000 at CQLX Gracemere on Monday.
NSW vendors' James and Maddie Hannah of Daraabah Fleckvieh Simmentals stud, Dubbo, secured top top-price honours for the day with their homozygous polled bull, Glenanna Skippy, selling to Felicity and Joe Streeter, Fairy Springs, Taroom.
Sired by Starwest Pol Blueprint and out of Glenanna Nippy, the 21-month-old bull tipped the scales at 871 kilograms and measured 43 centimeters in scrotal circumference.
As well as boasting figures of 143 square centimetres for eye muscle area and 9mm and 6mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
Mr Hannah said Skippy was one of the standouts in the 17-head draft.
"(Skippy) is out of our top female line, his maternal brother topped our draft in 2022 and he's just as good on paper, recording in the top five per cent for his terminal index," he said.
Twelve vendors from every mainland state offered 120 bulls in 2023.
A total of 113 of the 120 bulls offered were sold to represent a clearance rate of 94 per cent, resulting in a sale average of $10,177, showing a decline of $2523 compared to the 2022 sale results.
Buying up in bulk on the day was Toogoolawah's Ninbah Pastoral Co, who took home 12 bulls at an average of $7916 and Godwin Grazing Co, Resolute Property Group, Brisbane, who purchased 11 bulls at an average of $10,272.
The sale recorded 74 bidders in total and StockLive recorded 390 viewers and 23 bidders online, with 11 sold through the online platform.
The sale was conducted by Ray White Rural Gracemere.
Full sale report to come.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
