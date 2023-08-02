Some of Australia's best working dogs and their owners will meet in Nyngan this week for the Australian Utility Championships.
It all kicks off on Wednesday, August 2, at 12.30pm at the Nyngan Showground.
The huge event, run by the Nyngan Sheep Dog Workers Association (NSDWA), will then finish on Sunday.
There will be nursey, junior nursery and novice trials along with the open division.
On top of that, one event will pit state against state.
"We have a feature event under lights on Saturday night called the interstate challenge," NSDWA president Gary White said.
"That's where two representatives from each state in Australia have been selected to represent their state and they go head-to-head."
It will be the second time NSDWA has hosted the event but the association has a mountain of experience of running similar events.
"My mother and father have run, over the years in a different format, the Australian championships probably 30 times, but in this format as a utility trial, it's only our second year," Mr White said.
"We've been running utility trials here for a long time. We used to run the NSW championships but now we've stepped up to the Australian championships."
Last year's event went "really, really well", Mr White said, and this year they have similar entries to the 2022 championships with over 50 competitors and many more dogs.
"We're running for nearly five [full] days. That's at least 12 hours a day and that shows you how many entries were getting. It's very popular," Mr White said.
"Over 200 dogs will run over the four and a half days."
The open event will see all competitors take part in round one before the top 15 move onto round two.
From there, seven will move through to the final round. The competitor with the best cumulative score from all three rounds will be crowned champion.
People from all over Australia are attending the event with Western Australia the only state not represented at the championships, Mr White said.
The championships will also coincide with the Nyngan Ag Expo to be held on August 5.
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.