The Land
Home/Opinion

Don't ignore farmers in environment debate

August 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wearing a pair of RM Williams in Macquarie Street doesn't give anyone a special affinity with the land.
Wearing a pair of RM Williams in Macquarie Street doesn't give anyone a special affinity with the land.

There's an old saying that "preparation prevents poor performance", and it applies to everyone from farmers in far-flung paddocks to cloistered government officials writing laws and regulations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.