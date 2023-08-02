There's an old saying that "preparation prevents poor performance", and it applies to everyone from farmers in far-flung paddocks to cloistered government officials writing laws and regulations.
Good process is critical in getting good results, as we saw with our recent annual conference, which included debate on a significant challenge for our industry.
Legislators in WA have passed laws designed to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, largely due to a mining company destroying a 46,000-year-old site at Juukan Gorge. But those laws have the potential to create some enormous problems, particularly on agricultural operations.
Worryingly, they might be replicated across the rest of the country.
An options paper produced by the Australian Government cited the Juukan Gorge incident, reiterating a "clear commitment to legislative reform for First Nations cultural heritage protection", going on to say: "doing nothing is not a viable option".
Rather than wait for an unworkable problem to present itself, our conference delegates voted to advocate for all landholders to "be informed of the potential outcomes and land-use implications... prior to any engagement, consultation, or investigations commencing." They also seek clarification or the ability to challenge an assertion, to have a list of parties to be consulted - basically, to be genuinely involved in any process that may arise.
This focus on process is critical, because much like preparation, it prevents poor outcomes.
Our members, elected representatives and professional staff will be keeping a close eye on this issue as it evolves and will be engaging with decision makers to make sure they're fully aware of the sticking points that could arise.
If those lawmakers in Canberra or Sydney decide to write a set of rules and impose them on farmers without our involvement, we will see poor outcomes. Wearing a pair of RM Williams in Macquarie Street doesn't give anyone a special affinity with the land, but those of us with increasingly dusty gumboots are more than willing to have our say on what will - and will not - work in the paddock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.