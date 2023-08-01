The Land
Childcare shortage should not be accepted in regional NSW

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
August 2 2023 - 5:00am
Paddock tent, woolshed pen, an extra tractor seat: welcome to farm childcare
Paddock tent, woolshed pen, an extra tractor seat: welcome to farm childcare

A little child's seat inside the tractor cab, a makeshift pen in the woolshed and a tent in the paddock while branding takes place.

