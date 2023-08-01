Paddock tent, woolshed pen, an extra tractor seat: welcome to farm childcare

A little child's seat inside the tractor cab, a makeshift pen in the woolshed and a tent in the paddock while branding takes place.
This is childcare on the farm - and we don't bat an eyelid at these scenes when we come across them.
But with a shortage of childcare spaces and actual childcare facilities in regional centres, it's something that has become more common.
The lack of childcare is becoming a crisis across NSW that is having a flow-on affect to the ever increasing labour shortage.
Every child who can't get a place at childcare, means one more qualified person could be out of the workforce for years.
And who wants to fork out the insane childcare fee. For some it's cheaper to stay at home.
But this conversation is nothing new. We have been talking about a lack of childcare for as long as parents have been in the workforce. But it shouldn't be accepted as normal.
An Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found in inner regional areas, there was an average of almost 332 childcare places per 1000 children (see p9). Nearly 400 people have to stay at home from those regions.
While it's a struggle in the city, the impact is felt much more in the regions. When a family looks to relocate to a town or city, housing, education and early education plays a big part in the move.
If you do find a house and jag a job, you can't say you'll start tomorrow, you've got to have childcare sorted first. This hurts the local economy and businesses trying to find people to fill the vacancies in the bush.
Towns across the country such as Julia Creek in Queensland are throwing dollar and accommodation incentives to lure employees while Broken Hill was considering flying in childcare workers.
Childcare workers need to be paid more to get people out to the regions. Or, maybe we can take a leaf out of Canada's book, which has a great childcare system.
The country, which has a similar population and geography to ours, is introducing $10-a-day universal early childhood education.
We talk about inflation and the need to increase productivity but we can't even get something like childcare right. We don't need to reinvent the wheel but something needs to change.
