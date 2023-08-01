The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ed Storey steps up to run for AWI board

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
August 1 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yass wool grower Ed Storey has announced his intention to run for the AWI board.
Yass wool grower Ed Storey has announced his intention to run for the AWI board.

NSW woolgrower Ed Storey has thrown his hat in the ring to run for the Australian Wool Innovation board election later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.