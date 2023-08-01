Ed Storey steps up to run for AWI board

NSW woolgrower Ed Storey has thrown his hat in the ring to run for the Australian Wool Innovation board election later this year.
Mr Storey is in the process of collecting the 100 signatures required to be a candidate and said he had enjoyed serving growers as the president of WoolProducers Australia over the past four years.
"In that role I had the chance to speak to many woolgrowers across the country and gain an understanding of the many issues affecting growers across the production sector, as well as work with all sectors of the industry both domestically and internationally along the supply chain," he said.
"I understand a lot of policy stuff so I'm really keen to apply my knowledge and be a candidate for the AWI board, which spends the levies.
"We need to make sure our marketing is effective, we need to make sure we're doing research and development that is meaningful... we're always in a fight for land use so we need to ensure wool has got some innovation there that keeps it front of mind for producers and reduces the cost of production.
"We need to ensure as it is a levy-collecting body that it is frugal with levypayers' money and spends that money wisely.
"The thing I'm very keen on is governance and ensuring that money is not wasted, that we're not duplicating other things that are going on and ensuring we're working with industry to maximise the efficiency of our spend at AWI."
Mr Storey said issues around wool harvesting were also very important.
"Wool harvesting has been a key issue for the industry for a long time and will continue to be," he said
"I'm fully supportive of the ]blue sky research that Professor Hynd is doing at Adelaide University [around defleecing]... but we need to ensure the work is being done with shearers too.
"AWI is doing lots of training but there's probably some more things we can do there."
Mr Storey said he encouraged all levy payers to check with AWI that they were registered as shareholders.
"Also, I would encourage all woolgrowers to check their current contact details with AWI to confirm they are up to date so as to ensure they are able to participate in the election process later this year," he said.
Based at Werong, Yass, Mr Storey runs between 6000 to 9000 sheep in his Merino operation
The AWI board ballot will be mailed and emailed to shareholders in mid-October and potential candidates have until September 18 to collect the 100 signatures they need to nab a place on the ballot.
AWI's annual meeting will be held on November 17.
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
