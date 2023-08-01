The Land
Home/News

WeedSmart Week kicks off in Central West

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 1 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WeedSmart southern extension agronomist Greg Condon, Junee, Chris Berry, Trundle, Chris Baker, Forbes, Gus O'Brien, Warren, and Billy Browning, Narromine, spoke about making the most of WeedSmart's Big 6 on the Western Plains. Picture by Elka Devney
WeedSmart southern extension agronomist Greg Condon, Junee, Chris Berry, Trundle, Chris Baker, Forbes, Gus O'Brien, Warren, and Billy Browning, Narromine, spoke about making the most of WeedSmart's Big 6 on the Western Plains. Picture by Elka Devney

More than 200 delegates from across Australia attended the WeedSmart Week forum in Dubbo to hear first-hand about innovative and practical weed solutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.