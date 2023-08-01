More than 200 delegates from across Australia attended the WeedSmart Week forum in Dubbo to hear first-hand about innovative and practical weed solutions.
The event saw growers, agronomists and researchers share a wealth of knowledge, experience and industry advice.
Delegates were encouraged to minimise crop weeds and sustain herbicide use by implementing the WeedSmart Big 6 in their operations.
The WeedSmart Big 6 provides practical ways for growers to fight herbicide resistance by farming with diverse tactics.
Speakers delved into a range of topics including crop diversity, rotating herbicides, camera sprayers, the fundamentals of a good spray job, tackling highly resistant weeds and crop competition.
WeedSmart southern extension agronomist Greg Condon, Junee said the forum offered delegates practical solutions for problem weeds in the Western Plains.
"People from Western Australia to Walgett and Temora have travelled to attend the event," he said.
"In the morning's panel session we heard from Narromine, Nyngan and Trundle growers who have diversified their rotations to disrupt weed cycles and drive farm profit.
"WeedSmart is unique as it prioritises business and the farming system first then works back to the weeds."
Western Australian grower Lance Turner, Glenmorrell, East Pingelly shared his experience tackling highly resistant weeds focusing on using old gear for improved profit.
"Sometimes we get buried in our burrow so it is really important to stay up to date with new innovations," he said.
"However you don't always need the biggest and shiniest piece of machinery to get the job done efficiently as every farming system is different."
Narromine farmer Scott Vincent said growers have so many tools in their tool box when it comes to weed management, they just need to make sure they are using them.
WeedSmart Week will continue until August 3 with a machinery expo hosted by Kondinin Group research engineer, Ben White, at the Narromine Aero Club and farm tours to Narromine, Tenandra and Gilgandra.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
