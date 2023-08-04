The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked rates once again last week by 25bps, in line with general expectations.
The post-meeting statement remained mostly unchanged, while markets continue to price around a 40 per cent chance of a follow up hike by November.
Although there was little forward guidance given by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, he did state that "we think we're going to need to hold, certainly, policy at restrictive levels for some time, and we'd be prepared to raise further if we think that's appropriate".
When asked if the Fed would hike again in September, Powell emphasised that the Fed would review all available data in the coming weeks before making any decision. While admitting that rates were in "meaningfully positive territory", the committee continues to state that policy has not been "restrictive enough for long enough" and that there is still "a long way to go".
Across equities, Chinese markets outperformed the rest with China's CSI300 rallying by 4.47pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 4.41pc over the week.
The NASAQ followed up third out of the major international indices, up 2.02pc, doubling the performance of the S&P500 which closed on Friday up 1.01pc. Australia's ASX200 saw modest returns and closed on Friday up 1.23pc over the week.
Zinc saw the largest gains, up 5.29pc, followed by Brent and West Texas Intermediate up by 4.84pc and 4.55pc respectively.- Christopher Hindmarsh, JBWere Limited
Commodity prices also saw some moves with gains in oil and all base metals, the only exception being iron ore which was off 4.7pc on the week. Zinc saw the largest gains, up 5.29pc, followed by Brent and West Texas Intermediate up by 4.84pc and 4.55pc, respectively.
Last week the Bank of Japan decided to lift its hard cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields from 0.5pc to 1pc. The bank's Yield Curve Control (YCC) was introduced in 2016 as a way to reduce deflation risks and stimulate the Japanese economy.
Under the program the central bank buys large quantities of Japanese government bonds to push bond yields back down to the allowable range.
While supporters of YCC state that central banks can achieve lower interest rates with a much smaller balance sheet in comparison to quantitative easing, some believe it leads to market distortions and reduced profitability.
The Bank of Japan governor explained the decision was aimed at enhancing the sustainability of current policy settings amid high uncertainty within the economy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.