The Land
Home/News

Saving true blues one 4WD camp at a time.

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated August 2 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants of the third Saving True Blues 4WD camp at Abercrombie National Park sat around the campfire to have a yarn about mental health. Picture supplied.
Participants of the third Saving True Blues 4WD camp at Abercrombie National Park sat around the campfire to have a yarn about mental health. Picture supplied.

When Lucinda Harvey, Emu Heights, lost a close friend to suicide in 2021, she founded Saving True Blues, a mental health awareness group encouraging regional people to check in on their mates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.