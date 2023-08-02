Farmers concerned about national park acquisition

The Land
NSW farmers worry about the ripple effect of government acquiring more national parks

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
NSW Farmers are worried that as the government continues to acquire more national parks, more money will be disappearing from local towns.

