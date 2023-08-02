Farmers concerned about national park acquisition

NSW Farmers are worried that as the government continues to acquire more national parks, more money will be disappearing from local towns.
This week, the state government announced a new national park, following the acquisition of Comeroo, Muttawary and Maranoa stations (known collectively as Comeroo), north west of Bourke.
According to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), which manages the land, the latest purchase will see more than 37,000 hectares containing endangered ecological communities and a variety of threatened species added to the NSW national park estate.
NSW Farmers Association western division council chair Gerard Glover, said the problem was with the money that disappeared out of the Bourke shire.
"It's a huge concern that the employment will disappear, such as shearing teams, land marking teams, fencing contractors - that employment will be gone," Mr Glover said.
"NPWS tells us that the money that disappears with employment will return as tourists and that might be so, but I do not think the tourists bring the same amount of money as a functioning place would bring to a town like Bourke."
Mr Glover said he was also concerned about issues such as fencing.
"Any property in the Western Division pays dog fence rates, and the NPWS don't look after that so they're not keeping their end up with the maintenance of the dog fence and that is a worry," Mr Glover said.
"Most national parks won't allow rubbish to be put on the national parks so they'll have to take rubbish to Bourke tip, so they'll be using the roads and using the local tip.- So the issue isn't very black and white."
More than one quarter of the new park stretches across Yantabulla Swamp, which is recognised as an 'important bird area.' The swamp is home to thousands of internationally protected migratory shorebirds as well as up to 50,000 waterbirds - including threatened freckled ducks, pink-eared ducks, grey teals, night herons and many other species.
But Mr Glover said Comeroo was not the only place in NSW with endangered species.
"I think a few people will probably start to get more upset if national parks starts to buy more here and then join these national parks together and it becomes a 'big corner,'" Mr Glover said.
"This would create other problems such as pigs and foxes are not as well controlled, and kangaroos are less controlled within the national parks."
"And they close down a lot of the man-made waters which forces a lot of native animals to move onto the next door neighbours. So there is a ripple effect."
According to Mr Glover, NPWS works on the theory that 'mother nature' will take care of itself on a national park.
"And to an extent it probably does, but foxes and pigs still need to be controlled otherwise the neighbours have to control them and its very hard to control if there's one pocket of resistance," Mr Glover said.
"So while acquiring another national park sounds great in theory - and I believe the plan is to join them all up - there are many concerns and the issue it not entirely black and white."
