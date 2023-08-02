Rural Crime Investigators are appealing for public assistance following the alleged theft of three alpacas from a property on Weemala Lane, Michelago, in the state's Monaro region.
According to police, the alpacas were taken some time between Thursday July 20 and Sunday July 23, 2023.
The alpacas are males, one is black and white, another is pure black and the third is pure white in colour, as shown in these photos.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information they believe could be helpful related to this case is urged to contact Queanbeyan police station on 02 6298 0599 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you wish to remain anonymous.
