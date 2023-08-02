The Land
Police searching for alpacas stolen from a property at Michelago

By Libby-Jane Charleston
August 2 2023 - 6:00pm
One of the alpacas police believe was stolen from the Michelago property. Picture via NSW Police
Rural Crime Investigators are appealing for public assistance following the alleged theft of three alpacas from a property on Weemala Lane, Michelago, in the state's Monaro region.

