A whip-cracking champion and country music favourite are just a couple of the attractions sure to impress the crowd at this year's Trundle Bush Tucker Day on September 2.
Festival-goers will be treated to bush tucker cooking demonstrations by Ranger Nick, a bush tucker cook-off, billy boiling competition, bushman's relay, dog jump, shearing demonstration, market stalls, food vendors, and a licenced bar.
And there is plenty for little ones to enjoy in the free kids' corner with an alpaca display, jumping castle, face painting, clown and balloon art, cupcake decorating, fire truck display, and more.
There will also be live entertainment throughout the day, featuring local artists, culminating in the headline artist Brad Cox, supported by Jess Holland.
New additions to the program this year include whip-cracking demonstrations and clinics and a cooking competition throughout the day.
Former Australian whip-cracking champion Emiliqua East will thrill audiences with a fantastic display of skills.
Emiliqua is world famous, having travelled and competed internationally and is a multiple state and Australian champion.
Trundle Bush Tucker Day secretary Stacey Edwards said her performance was not to be missed.
"You can be assured that she will be cracking up a storm at this year's festival," Mrs Edwards said.
"With whips, travelling more than 1100 kilometres an hour, passing within millimetres of each other to break the speed of sound."
"The best thing about Bush Tucker is that it is a family-friendly event. There is something to suit every age group.
"We considered different types of entertainment to add to this year's festival, but we settled on whip-cracking because we figured a five-year-old or a 55-year-old could do it.
"There is something for everyone - whether you want to taste food, cook, stand around the fire and have a beer and listen to music, or get involved in the billy boiling competition."
The event kicks off at 8am and concludes at 11.30pm.
Money generated from the event goes back to the local community.
Last year, groups to benefit from the proceeds included Trundle Men's Shed, Trundle Hospital Auxiliary and Trundle Fire Brigade.
Tickets are available for purchase at 123tix.com.au
Visit trundlebushtuckerday.com.au for more information.
