Trundle Bush Tucker Day makes a return on September 2, 2023

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
August 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Former Australian whip-cracking champion Emiliqua East will thrill audiences at Trundle Bush Tucker Day with a fantastic display of skills. Picture supplied
A whip-cracking champion and country music favourite are just a couple of the attractions sure to impress the crowd at this year's Trundle Bush Tucker Day on September 2.

