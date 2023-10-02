Regional rugby league premiers have been crowned all over the state.
Those grand finals throughout NSW had just about everything.
Down in the Riverina, spectators got to see an extra time thriller when Narrandera got up over Ivanhoe in the Proten Community Cup grand final.
It was an extra time try that sealed the 20-14 win, leaving coach Kye Longford almost lost for words after the game.
"That was off the charts. I have never been involved in something like that," he said.
Also in the Riverina, a comeback win in Group 9 capped off a huge day.
Lachlan Bristow kicked the late field goal and described the fightback as "unreal".
"I honestly thought we were gone with the start we had and we were just doing things we haven't done all year," Bristow said.
"We were playing terribly, dropping balls, giving away silly penalties but we were very deserving in the end.
"It was a good way to win it with this group of lads as we just showed fight all year."
There were plenty of droughts broken around the state as well - be they short ones or much more substantial.
In Group 3, the Old Bar Pirates secured their first premiership this century. They hadn't won a title since 1999.
Pirates defeated Port Sharks 22-10 to reverse the result from a fortnight earlier after the Sharks took out the major semi-final.
"I'm so proud of these boys. That semi-final loss was a blessing in disguise because it made us hungry again,'' Old Bar halfback and co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
In the Peter McDonald Premiership, formed in 2022 and sees Group 10 and Group 11 clubs play against each other, the grand final victory went to Dubbo CYMS.
They won 25-12 over the Mudgee Dragons. It was Dubbo's first premiership since 2017, with two grand final losses to Forbes, one to Wellington, and two years of COVID cancellations having been endured in the time since.
Relief was the word used by both captain Jarryn Powyer and coach Shawn Townsend post-game.
"Not so much for the game, but for the whole year," prop Powyer, who was also named man of the match after an 80-minute effort up front, said.
"We've had the same squad for a couple of years too, so we've had that pain and you carry that for a whole year."
They are just some of the results from around the state.
Find out the results of other grand finals below.
FIRST GRADE
Woolgoolga 26 d South Grafton 10
RESERVE GRADE
Coffs Harbour 24 d Woolgoolga 22
LEAGUE TAG
Coffs Harbour 30 d Woolgoolga 6
UNDER 18S
Macksville 50 d Coffs Harbour 12
FIRST GRADE
Old Bar 22 d Port Macquarie 10
RESERVE GRADE
Port City 24 d Macleay Valley 14
LEAGUE TAG
Port City 16 d Taree City 0
UNDER 18S
Port Macquarie 28 d Port City 12
FIRST GRADE
Cudgen 18 d Ballina 4
RESERVE GRADE
Cudgen 22 d Ballina 6
LEAGUE TAG
Bilambil 10 d Cudgen 4
OPEN WOMEN
Northern United 24 d Lower Clarence 16
UNDER 18S
Bilambil 28 d Murwillumbah 10
FIRST GRADE
Scone 30 d Greta-Branxton 28
RESERVE GRADE
Greta-Branxton 22 d Aberdeen 6
LEAGUE TAG
Singleton 10 d Scone 8
UNDER 18S
Singleton 8 d Scone 6
FIRST GRADE
North Tamworth 26 d Moree Boars 16
RESERVE GRADE
Moree Boars 34 d Dungowan 12
LEAGUE TAG
North Tamworth 10 d Kootingal-Moonbi 6
UNDER 18S
Werris Creek 22 d Dungowan 10
FIRST GRADE
Narwan 34 d Inverell 22
RESERVE GRADE
Bingara 20 d Tingha 12
LEAGUE TAG
Tingha 8 d Bingara 0
LEAGUE TAG RESERVE GRADE
Guyra 14 d Walcha-Uralla 4
UNDER 18S
Glen Innes 30 d Narwan 26
FIRST GRADE
Tumut 23 d Wagga Kangaroos 18
RESERVE GRADE
Young 38 d Southcity 16
LEAGUE TAG
Temora 10 d Wagga Kangaroos 8
UNDER 18S
Southcity 22 d Young 16
UNDER 16S
Young 28 d Wagga Kangaroos 6
FIRST GRADE
Leeton 28 d Darlington Point-Coleambally 24
RESERVE GRADE
Yenda 26 d Leeton 4
LEAGUE TAG
Leeton 16 d West Wyalong 12
UNDER 18S
Griffith Black and Whites 36 d Leeton 14
UNDER 16S
Griffith Black and Whites 20 d Leeton 16
MEN
Narrandera Lizards 20 d Ivanhoe Roosters 14
WOMEN
Barellan Rams 16 d Ivanhoe Roosters 14
MEN
Wolfpack 22 d Corowa 20
WOMEN'S LEAGUE TAG
Tumbarumba 8 d CSU 6
MEN
Manildra 18 d Trundle 16
WOMEN'S LEAGUE TAG
Manildra 10 d Cargo 6
UNDER 18S
Molong 13 d Canowindra 6
MEN
Wilcannia Boomerangs 23 d Menindee Yabbies 22
WOMEN
Wilcannia Wildflowers 32 d Silver City 10
PETER MCDONALD PREMIERSHIP FIRST GRADE
Dubbo CYMS 25 d Mudgee 12
RESERVE GRADE
Dubbo CYMS 32 d Cowra 22
LEAGUE TAG
Bathurst St Pat's 32 d Macquarie 8
UNDER 18S
Orange 42 d Lithgow 14
FIRST GRADE
Gulgong 10 d Cobar 4
RESERVE GRADE
Coonabarabran 22 d Gilgandra 16
LEAGUE TAG
Narromine 22 d Dunedoo 18
ILLAWARRA CUP
Thirroul 24 d Collegians 18
FIRST DIVISION
Western Suburbs 54 d Corrimal 0
SECOND DIVISION
Berkeley 18 d Avondale 0
LEAGUE TAG
Collegians 10 d Western Suburbs 4
UNDER 18S
Collegians 32 d Thirroul 18
FIRST GRADE
Gerringong 12 d Shellharbour 10
RESERVE GRADE
Gerringong 12 d Kiama 10
WOMENS
Milton Ulladulla 16 d Stingrays 4
UNDER 18S
Warilla Lake South 24 d Gerrigong 20
REGAN CUP
Stingrays 12 d St Georges Basin 4
LEAGUE TAG DIVISION ONE
Jamberoo 32 d Milton Ulladulla 8
LEAGUE TAG DIVISION TWO
Warilla Lake South 16 d Berry Shoalhaven 12
FIRST GRADE
Thirlmere 28 d Camden 26
RESERVE GRADE
The Oaks 26 d Mittagong 10
OPEN WOMEN
Campbelltown 14 d Narellan 12
UNDER 18S GOLD
Camden 24 d Narellan 4
OPEN AGE
ESA Magpies 28 d Appin Dogs 12
THIRD GRADE
Picton 26 d City 16
LEAGUE TAG GOLD
Moorebank 10 d Narellan 4
LEAGUE TAG SILVER
Mittagong 14 d City 10
UNDER 18S GIRLS
Campbelltown 42 d Camden 6
UNDER 18S SILVER
Liverpool 24 d Minto 16
A GRADE MEN
Dora Creek 20 d Waratah Mayfield 14
B GRADE MEN
Raymond Terrace 14 d Abermain 6
C GRADE MEN SOUTH
Cardiff 22 d Lakes United 18
C GRADE MEN NORTH
Fingal Bay 16 d Dungog 10
NORTHERN CONFERENCE MEN
Clarence Town 36 d Tea Gardens 12
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE MEN
Stockton 28 d Hinton 12
A GRADE LEAGUE TAG
Newcastle Uni (White) 7 d Central Newcastle 6
B GRADE LEAGUE TAG
Clarence Town 6 d Morpeth 0
C GRADE LEAGUE TAG
Wallsend Maryland 10 D Thornton Beresfield 0
WOMEN
Lakes United 12 d Raymond Terrace 10
COMMUNITY WOMEN
Karuah 22 d Dora Creek 4
UNDER 18.5S
Swansea-Caves 22 d Macquarie 10
FIRST GRADE
Toukley 8 d Erina 6
RESERVE GRADE
Erina 18 d The Entrance 10
OPEN GRADE
Woy Woy 8 d St Edwards 6
WOMEN
Berkley Vale 18 d The Entrance 4
LEAGUE TAG
The Entrance 16 d Erina 4
UNDER 19S
The Entrance 28 d Wyong 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.