What are the best educational paths for business?

Here are some educational options and why completing an online MBA degree could be the best next step. Picture Shutterstock

The world of business is a vast and complex one. The decision to complete further study in business is a big decision and therefore it is important to choose the right path for your goals. There are many options for studying business and many paths to take. There are also several different courses available and a variety of different methods for completing those courses.

The demand for highly skilled and knowledgeable employees in the business world is increasing. Many employers place a high value on business courses and are keen to employ graduates of business schools. If you are looking to complete further study in business and take the next step in your career then read on.



This article will discuss various educational options and why completing an online MBA degree in Australia could be the best next step for you.

What business study options are there?

The number of courses available to study business in Australia is vast. According to Study Australia, almost all Australian cities are home to an accredited business school or university. Of those universities, 25 are ranked in the top 500 business schools in the world.



This places Australian students in a great position to further develop their business skills and knowledge. But what options exist for students? Broadly speaking, business qualifications fall into three categories, Vocational Education and Training, Undergraduate Degrees and Postgraduate Degrees.

Vocational Education and Training (VET)

VET courses prepare students for real-world work situations. They often have minimal prerequisite requirements meaning they are a great start for students looking for their first step in studying business.



Students can undertake courses and subjects in areas such as bookkeeping, accounting and event planning. For students looking to enter the business world, VET courses are a great first step. Many students gain employment in entry-level positions after completing VET courses but many go on to further study such as an undergraduate course.

Undergraduate Degrees

An undergraduate degree in business offers students the opportunity to study different areas of business. There is the general Bachelor of Business but there are just as many courses with specific foci such as finance, law and management. Many options allow students to specialise in a particular area of study.



These courses often have prerequisites that students must meet for selection. This is often because they are more advanced than a VET course but this also increases the employability of graduates with a bachelor's degree.

Postgraduate study

This is an increasingly popular area of study for many students already qualified or working in the business world. This study can be course-based or research-based and offers students the option to further their knowledge.



The most common course choice for postgraduate study in business is a Master of Business Administration (MBA). This is where the higher-level benefits of further business study are gained and so it is worth examining if you are interested in working in a high-level business position.

What is an MBA?

A Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most popular choices for people looking to further develop their skills and knowledge and increase their employment opportunities in the business world.



It is a professional, postgraduate degree that is designed to develop the skills and knowledge required for business leadership positions. Over 21,000 people are enrolled in MBAs in Australia and the demand for MBA graduates is increasing as employers seek highly qualified candidates for leadership positions.

Students enrol in an MBA for a variety of reasons as many programs offer a wide variety of opportunities for students. They cover many different areas of study, including:

Leadership

Marketing

Accounting

Human Resources

Operations

Global Business

Business policy

Organisational structures

Why choose an MBA?

An MBA is an internationally recognised qualification and something which is highly sought after by employers. Many employers required prospects to have completed an MBA in order to be considered for a leadership or management role within their organisation.

According to the Graduate Management Admission Council's 2022 Corporate Recruiter's Survey, 92 per cent of recruiters plan to hire an MBA graduate this year, and 87 per cent responded saying they are confident with the quality of business school graduates. This shows just how highly the corporate sector views the MBA and graduates of MBA programs.

Is an MBA worth it?

There are many benefits to completing the course and students do so for several different reasons. They may be looking to take their career to the next level within their current field or organisation. Others may be looking to make a career change and increase their knowledge in a new area. Many students complete the course in preparation for starting their own business.

The design of many MBA programs allows students to tailor their studies to achieve their goals. In subject-based programs, students can choose from a wide range of elective subjects to further develop the skills that are most relevant to their future career goals. A research-based MBA allows you to focus solely on a particular area and develop a deep understanding of the topic.

Regardless of your reason for choosing an MBA, it is a highly valuable area of study and there are many benefits for students who choose to study this course.

How can I complete my business course?

In our increasingly digital and globalised world, many institutions are offering increasingly flexible study methods to ensure their students are getting the most from their studies. You may be currently employed and completing your study around your working hours, or you may be balancing the completion of your degree with other commitments. Rest assured that there is a high chance that the institution you choose to study with will be able to accommodate your needs.

Online vs face to face

There are an increasing number of universities and colleges offering both online and face-to-face options for their students. Studying online offers a greater choice of institutions. You are no longer limited to those institutions in your immediate geographical area. Online courses also offer greater flexibility in terms of timing and availability of classes.

However, if you feel like learning face-to-face is more your style then this is certainly still an option and allows you greater access to resources, facilities and educational staff.

Part-time or full time

Having the time to complete your study is vital and institutions are acutely aware of this. Many offer both as study options for their courses. Universities are also increasingly offering flexible study options to allow students to complete their courses in a way that suits their lifestyles and other commitments. Whichever path you choose, you can be assured that there is an option that will allow you to complete your course on your schedule.

So what now?