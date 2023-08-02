The Land
Woonalee Simmentals sets new Black Simmental Australian record.

Andy Saunders
Updated August 2 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
Lincoln Mckinlay, Elders with top priced buyer Grant Bulloch, Braidwood alongside Lizzy and Tom Baker, Woonallee Simmentals.
Woonalee Simmentals has set a new Australian Black Simmental record at their 3rd annual Tamworth bull sale on Wednesday. Woonalee Toronto T274 sold for $55,000 surpassing the previous Black Simmental record of $52,500.

