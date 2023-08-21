The Land
Home/Markets

Dubbo store sale tops at $1220 for Angus cows with calves

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pen of Angus heifers was sold by Plasto and Company, Wellington, at the Dubbo store last Friday. Picture supplied.
A pen of Angus heifers was sold by Plasto and Company, Wellington, at the Dubbo store last Friday. Picture supplied.

Numbers were up slightly for a total yarding of 383 head during the Dubbo store sale last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.