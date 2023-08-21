Numbers were up slightly for a total yarding of 383 head during the Dubbo store sale last Friday.
Plasto and Company agent Ross Plasto, Wellington, said the sale attracted buyers from the local area.
"The quality was reasonable considering the season," Mr Plasto said.
"The cattle were still well conditioned and the sale was in line with recent markets.
"There were mainly lighter conditioned weaner cattle, with the better steers making $710 [a head]."
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $300 to $565 with the top pen being 23 Angus steers.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner steers attracted bids from $250 to $705 and the tops were a pen of 11 Angus steers.
Weaner steers that tipped the scales at more than 280kg sold for $600 for a pen of nine Bos Indicus cross.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg ranged from $275 to $475, while the tops were a pen of eight Angus heifers.
Weaner heifers heavier than 280kg sold for $400 for a pen of 11 Bos Indicus cross.
A single Holstein yearling heifer coming up on her first calf tipped the scales at more than 400kg and sold for $940.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus cows less than 550kg sold for $860.
Cows with calves sold attracted bids from $440 to $1220.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said the cow and cow with calf markets were $100 dearer.
"The best of the cows and calves sold for $1220 a unit," he said.
"They were Angus cows with their second calf at foot while the balance of the cows and calves sold from $440 for very light Bos Indicus-crosses to $990 for Droughtmaster-cross units with good young calves at foot."
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.