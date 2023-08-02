The Land
DPI lamb survival research is recruiting NSW sheep producers

August 2 2023 - 7:00pm
The Cowra research station flock are part of the trial. Picture supplied by DPI
The Department of Primary Industries is recruiting sheep producers to take part in trials involving edible shelters and how they can improve lamb survival.

