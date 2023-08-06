From north west of Walgett to the northern and central tablelands, coastal areas, south to Holbrook and Lake Cargelligo plus many places in-between - I've taken part in field days and farm consults discussing the role and establishment of tropical pastures.
There are growing numbers of farmers and consultants across NSW that value these pastures as part of their grazing system.
Tropical pastures - if well chosen, well established and at least reasonably well managed - have the capacity across the state to use water from early to mid spring, through summer and well into autumn, generally.
They can thrive on acid soils, including those with subsoil acidity.
Also, especially important is that their feed quality can be excellent if soil fertility is at least good. Plus, they can coexist well with legumes that can supply them with much of their nitrogen.
Establishment is a key issue. While long-lasting and drought-hardy when well established, seedlings of tropical grass species are easily outcompeted by annual summer grasses and broad leaf weeds.
It is especially important to plan well ahead before sowing and ensure grass weed numbers, including existing plants like native grasses, have first been removed and soil seed reserves of them depleted.
With moderate to high competition from other plants during establishment failure is common. For a pasture capable of long life, it's worth doing it well.
Our property in central west NSW, just south of Coonabarabran, has eight tropical grasses plus winter legume paddocks - approximately 50 per cent of the farm.
We normally sow a winter crop for three consecutive years combined with summer fallow weed control prior to sowing tropical grass.
Fallow weed control generally means a herbicide application (zero till with stubble retention) after every significant fallow rain. That can mean up to five herbicide applications to totally prevent weeds seeding. A few extra weed control treatments in the long term adds not a lot of extra cost but can greatly improve establishment success probability.
It is also valuable having good in-crop weed control as part of preparation before sowing tropical grasses.
Treating winter crops for weeds, like capeweed, Paterson's curse, fleabane and the like, can largely eliminate them from becoming problems during the winter and early spring part of the pasture phase.
Their elimination makes it easier for legumes like sub clover, biserrula medics and serradella to be the main growers over this period.
Provided weeds have been dealt with, earlier sowing is feasible and generally maximises probability of receiving establishing rain events.
For example, on our property on a lighter soil paddock, a 15 millimetre rain event post-sowing generally ensures good germination.
Provided there is reasonable subsoil moisture new tropical gras sowings germinate and establish well on these events.
Probability of receiving 15mm or more - from a late October sowing with good germination possible up to around mid-March - based on long term rainfall records (assessed quickly on the CliMate app) for us is 98pc.
In medium to higher rainfall areas, especially on lighter soils, reasonable to good subsoil moisture is generally available even after a winter crop is grown but killed off - via glyphosate for example - around late August.
In drier areas and on heavier soils, more reliable subsoil moisture occurs if the last winter crop is sacrificed and substituted via a longer fallow.
While temperate perennials are mainly sown into moisture for tropicals, because sowing is in warmer conditions, sowing dry is usually more feasible and practical.
We have always sown according to desired best sowing time with 100pc success.
Sometimes germination occurs soon after sowing. In other years it can be months until germinating rains occur.
Sowing depth is critical and a cause of many establishment failures.
For many soils, aim to place seed zero to 10mm depth, especially if using a press wheel that can cause a groove in the sowing row.
A heavy rain event can wash soil from the top of the rill over the seed and for seed sown deep, say two or more centimetres, seed then has to emerge three or more cm which is often too difficult for small seeded species.
It is important to choose varieties suited to a given soil and environment. Seed quality is also important. Pelleted seed commonly has no better germination rate than clean seed and has far fewer seeds per kilogram. Winter legumes can be added autumn after perennial grass establishment.
Next week: Research points to best lime program for acidic non-arable soils.
Bob Freebairn is an agricultural consultant based at Coonabarabran. Email robert.freebairn@bigpond.com or contact 0428 752 149.
