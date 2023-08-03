August rain on wish list for Monaro | Stock Talk

It's hard to know where to start as I sit down to write this column.
The world seems to have found many challenges for the livestock producers ranging from severe droughts in the US to processing problems here in Australia.
The production of meat in Australia is more reliant on global issues than ever before.
We must continue to pin our knowledge on producing the best product in the world.
The processors seem to be having trouble keeping in front of the large supply volume currently placed in front of them.
There are new and refurbished abattoirs coming online but for the most, this cannot happen quickly enough.
The cattle market has shown good signs of late with prices edging up.
Enquiry is positive for cows with calves or pregnancy-tested-in-calf females which will give producers more confidence.
The sheep and lamb job is very disappointing to say the least.
There seems to be a large oversupply that has the whole chain congested.
The Monaro is no exception to this with big volumes of sheep and lambs still being trucked out each week to markets or abattoirs.
The winter is proving to be very cold to date with the thermometer dropping down to a chilly minus 11 degrees Celsius on several occasions.
Lucky the sheep and cattle on the Monaro have the genetics to perform in these extreme conditions.
Hopefully rainfall isn't too far away so producers can have more options when selling.
On a brighter note, it is pleasing to see that there has been plenty of high prices and consistent demand for stud stock.
Genetic advancement plays an important role in this industry where we continue to get greater productivity out of each and every animal.
The carcass weights for both sheep and cattle have had a gradual increase for many years.
The talk of El Nino is front and centre of everybody's thoughts.
It seems that where the rain has fallen of late, the season in the most is very good.
Those of us in the drier areas need to wait in hope of getting a break soon.
The Monaro is typically a dry place during the winter months for good reason, but it would be nice to see some precipitation during late August onwards.
Stock Talk is written by a range of stock and station agents from across NSW. It reflects their opinions and observations from their local district.
