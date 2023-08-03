Angus bulls sold to $14,000 three times at the Bridgewater Performance on-property sale, where 29 bulls averaged $7925 with a clearance of more than 70 per cent.
It was a tough day for the stud's principals, considering the genetics and beef-making traits in the sale draft, but as one buyer commented after the sale, it presented opportunities. He could buy three bulls instead of the two he had budgeted for.
The three sale toppers were Bridgewater S100, a 742-kilogram son of Rennylea P559, bought by McDouall and Company, Derra Derra, Upper Horton. S100 was sired by Booroomooka PResident P22 was a moderate frame-score bull with Breedplan estimated breeding values (EBVs) in the top seven per cent of the breed for 400-day growth, +114 and 600-day growth, +145.
It had an Angus Breeding Index ($A) of $234 and an Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) of $411, one of the highest in the sale draft. S100 was calved in October 2021. McDouall and Co also paid $10,000 for Bridgewater Magnificent S073, a 772kg son of Lawson's Magnificent S073 and $12,000 for Bridgewater President S089.
Ascot Park Partners, Black Mountain bought the second bull at $14,000, a July 25, 2022 bull sired by Shacorrahdalu New Ground R17. New Ground shone in the Breedplan data statistics for calving ease, growth and intramuscular fat (IMF). Its birth weight (BW) EBV was +2; its 600-day growth EBV was +139; its $A-L index was $412, and its $A index was $229.
Ascot Park also paid $8000 Bridgewater New Ground T057.
Another of the yearling bulls sold for $14,000, Bridgewater New Ground T005, also sired by Shacorrahdalu New Ground R17. It was bought by JW and DA Every, Guyra. T005 had a BW EBV of +1.6, an eye muscle area EBV of+16.6 and a rib fat EBV of +4, and a rump fat EBV of +4.5.
Wal Broun, Clevedon Investments, Saumarez East, Armidale bought three bulls to $8000, averaging $6666. Mr Broun runs a female herd of about 900 cows, most of which are joined to Wagyu sires. However, his new bulls will be used in a 300 pure Angus females herd to produce replacement heifers for his F1 Wagyu program.
Mr Boun said he was seeking bulls with strong carcase and IMF traits so his dams for the F1 program would add value to the Wagyu genetics. Mr Broun has been breeding Wagyu genetics since 2005, and his foundation of higher indexing cattle with marbling traits was important to maintain herd quality.
Stuart Grills, Alderberry Pastoral, Guyra, bought two bulls averaging $6000, while Uralla Shearing, east of Uralla, bought two bulls for $10,000 and $6000. DM Kempton, The Meadows, Pinkett bought two bulls averaging $6000 while Bowra Pastoral Company, Willow Glen, Guyra bought two bulls averaging $6000.
The selling agents were Davidson Cameron and Company, with Nick Rogers as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
