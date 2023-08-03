The Land
Bridgewater bulls average $7925 for

August 4 2023 - 9:00am
Angus bulls sold to $14,000 three times at the Bridgewater Performance on-property sale, where 29 bulls averaged $7925 with a clearance of more than 70 per cent.

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

