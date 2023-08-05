The Land
Home/News

Zone 2 representative Lisa Horner brings youthful energy to ag shows

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
August 6 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Horner, Nowra, was elected president of The Ag Group - South Coast and Highlands recently. Picture by Hayley Warden
Lisa Horner, Nowra, was elected president of The Ag Group - South Coast and Highlands recently. Picture by Hayley Warden

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman program continues to open doors for a South Coast entrant as she embarks on an unlikely career in media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.