The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman program continues to open doors for a South Coast entrant as she embarks on an unlikely career in media.
Representing Nowra Show in Zone 2 and making it to the 2023 final at Sydney Royal, Lisa Horner is using the Young Woman experience to promote the Shoalhaven and encourage more young people to participate in and volunteer for agricultural shows.
Since April, she has attended and helped at 11 shows, including Bowral, Albion Park, Kiama, Berry, Kangaroo Valley, The Royal Canberra Show, Milton, Robertson, the Sydney Royal Easter Show and Dubbo.
She also performed MC duties at the Nowra Show Sponsors' Function and Annual Luncheon.
"I spoke at Bomaderry Rotary meetings and at a Nowra High School assembly, which is the school I attended, about the Nowra Show and the Young Woman program," she said.
"I also judged at the Nowra Poultry Show, which was a huge success, with more than 500 birds exhibited."
Recently, Ms Horner was elected president of The Ag Group (TAG) - South Coast and Highlands, an organisation comprised of youth and designed for youth.
"I began with TAG in January, helping the group run the Young Farmer's Challenge at Albion Park Show and enjoyed it so much that I helped out at the Berry, Robertson, and Milton shows too," she said.
As president, Ms Horner's goal is to establish connections with all group five (Penrith to Milton, including the Southern Highlands) show societies and to take the group of passionate and energetic members to run the Young Farmers Challenge at as many local shows as possible.
"One of the biggest challenges show societies face is youth engagement," she said.
"This year, we saw huge success with the Young Farmers Challenge, Rural Ambassador program and Young Judges competition, which boosted youth engagement at local shows.
"Immediate past president Ryan McParland did a fantastic job of setting up TAG, so I would love to see it continue to grow over the next few years."
Ms Horner understands the importance of such organisations for the longevity of agricultural shows.
"TAG is important to me because it is a place for youth within group five to come together and be a part of a like-minded community," she said.
"Our members will likely become future show society presidents, secretaries, judges, stewards, announcers and ringmasters, which is so important for the succession of the agricultural show movement."
The science graduate is also about to embark on an unlikely career as a promotions coordinator and announcer on Power FM, which is part of the nation's largest broadcaster - the Australian Radio Network.
Her talent was noticed when he was interviewed on the radio 12 times after winning the Nowra Show Young Woman competition.
"I am excited to use the skills I have learned from the Young Woman program in this new role," she said.
"As a conservation biology graduate, I certainly didn't think I would end up as a radio host, but I'm really excited to embrace the opportunity."
