Roma hosts Australia's first multi-vendor Wagyu sale

By Sally Gall
August 4 2023 - 1:00pm
GDL's Cory Evans pictured with Kookaburra Wagyu principal Tony Pascoe, Chinchilla, breeding partner Dave Fuller, Kinto Wagyu, Chinchilla, and Harvey Weyman-Jones, Weyman Jones & Co, with the equal top priced bull, Kookaburra T225. Picture: Sally Gall
The step into the unknown by 10 Australian and New Zealand Wagyu breeders, to hold the breed's first multi-vendor sale, paid off in Roma, Queensland, on Thursday when 59 bulls were sold for an average $13,525.

