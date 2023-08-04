"WHAT are the alternatives?"
Peter Roffe thinks people should consider the changing climate when commenting on the multi-million dollar solar farm proposed in Bendemeer.
Mr Roffe owns a farm about eight kilometres from the town, which could host a renewable project with more than 400,000 solar panels.
The project's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is open for public comment until August 23, and Mr Roffe hopes people won't forget that well-designed alternative energy projects are a means to alleviate issues with burning fossil fuels.
"I believe that this project is quite sympathetic to the environment and to the surrounding properties and the Bendemeer community," he said.
"I just feel that it can bring quite a worthwhile amount of benefit to a small community."
According to the EIS, the farm could be visible from 91 dwellings and nine spots along the Oxley and New England highways, but the visual impacts were rated low to very low.
Up to 110 vehicle movements per day are expected during the peak of the construction period, and a community fund totalling $50,000 per year will be set up.
Mr Roffe said after three years of drought and three years of rain, these projects could drought-proof farms by way of having a fixed income.
The town will be subject to some increased activity, he said, but it could benefit local business, and ultimately mean there are more jobs available in the town, diminishing the need for residents to commute to Tamworth.
"People need to look at the whole picture of all this, rather than go, 'I don't like the look of it'," he said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
