The Land
Home/News

Mountain cattle family are selling a farm to focus on other high country holdings

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 7 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Mountain cattleman Phil Neven with one of his Maremma sheepdogs which his well-known family says are now crucial to ward off wild dogs.
Mountain cattleman Phil Neven with one of his Maremma sheepdogs which his well-known family says are now crucial to ward off wild dogs.

One of Victoria's high country pioneer families want people to know the sale of their East Gippsland farm doesn't mean they're planning to leave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.