A two-car crash outside of Blayney brought a halt to traffic on the Mid Western Highway.
Emergency services was on the scene of the two-car smash, which was just north of the highway's intersection of Marshalls Lane on the outskirts of Blayney.
Live Traffic indicated the smash occurred around 8.51am. As of 10am, traffic was still being impacted by the crash but the scene had been cleared.
The warning says motorists had to reduce speed and exercise caution approaching the scene, with traffic affected in both directions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.