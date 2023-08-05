Belmont is a very well located 1206 hectare (2980 acre) grazing property located about 20km south east of Narromine and 50km south west of Dubbo.
Under current management, the property is running about 150 Santa Gertrudis cows and replacements while fattening the steer component.
The country has predominantly red to sandy loams with areas of granite soils and previously ran 2000 Merino ewes in addition to crops.
All of the cleared country has been contoured to ensure excellent catches for the water points.
There is a timbered hill on the property covering about 365ha that has been fenced.
There is about 730ha of arable country with 500ha established with tropical grasses and clovers that have bounced away following recent rain.
Pastures include biserrula, premier digit, buffel, bambatsi, gatton panic and serradella.
The substantial set of steel cattle yards that were erected in 2019 are equipped with a new Stockpro loading race, crush, draft and personal access gates.
Seaton Park clover is also well established in a number of paddocks.
Water is a feature of Belmont. There is a dam in each of the 13 paddocks, nine of which are spring fed and performed well during previously dry seasonal conditions.
There are also the semi-permanent Ugumjil and Hawkes creeks, which dissect the property. Ugumjil Creek is noted for its excellent flows and good water holes.
A mains powered bore supplies troughs and water points around the house, sheds and yards.
Structural improvements include a new 12.5x18.5x4.8m hay shed that is enclosed on three sides, two enclosed 7.3x18.3m workshops both with concrete floors and one with power, numerous old sheds, and a 45 tonne silo.
The four bedroom homestead has not been lived in since 2019 and would require work to make it habitable.
Belmont will be auctioned by Elders on August 25.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Elders Real Estate Dubbo Rural.
