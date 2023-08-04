A yarding of 130 head at Nowra's monthly store sale saw steers reach $1110 a head.
J McInerney, Albion Park, sold four Angus steers weighing 370kg for 300c/kg to return $1110.
Simon Hart, Berry, sold two Angus steers weighing 382kg for 270c/kg or $1032, and a black baldy steer weighing 320kg for 292c/kg or $934.
JR Johnston, Milton, sold three Angus steers weighing 338kg for 270c/kg or $913.
Celia Cook, Cambewarra, sold a Hereford cross steer weighing 310kg for 242c/kg or $750, a Speckle Park steer weighing 280kg for 240c/kg or $672, and four Angus steers weighing 259kg for 260c/kg or $672.
Heifers sold to $702 a head, while cows with calves made up to $2100 a unit.
C Gaudie, Cambewarra, sold seven Angus heifers weighing 237kg for 222c/kg or $526, and two Angus heifers weighing 590kg for 238c/kg or $702.
Simon Hart, Berry, sold two PTIC Angus cows with calves for $2000 and $2100 a unit. He also sold five PTIC Angus cows weighing 712kg for $1540 a head.
Steve and Janeen Barlow, Meroo Meadow, sold an Angus cow and calf unit for $1750.
