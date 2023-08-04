Red meat exports rise, again

Red meat export volumes remain strong as we head into the second half of 2023.
In year-to-July terms, 2023 is the largest year for beef exports since 2020 and the largest year for lamb and mutton exports on record, according to Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry figures released this week.
Beef exports were up four per cent from June and up 30pc from July 2022 to total 97,306 tonnes (shipped weight).
Breaking down the results further, the US was the largest market for the month of July, with exports doubling on year-ago levels to hit 23,910t.
The Japanese market was our next biggest destination with 17,732t, while South Korea popped into third position with 16,960t shipped.
Lamb exports softened three per cent from June, but rose 11pc from July 2022 to hit 27,839t.
The US market continues to take a big chunk of Australia's export lamb production at 6066t during July.
China was also among the prominent customers with 5590t, while the Middle East rounded out the top three with 4559t.
Mutton exports were a little more volatile and fell by 27pc from June, but rose 53pc from July 2022 to hit 12,883t.
China took 5360t of mutton (all frozen), while 2630t was shipped to South Africa and 1249t went to Singapore in July.
Meat and Livestock Australia global supply analyst Tim Jackson said slaughter remains well above year-ago levels across all species as supply continues to increase.
he said cattle slaughter was 121,074 head for the week, which was the fourth-highest week in 2023 so far.
"Since May, slaughter numbers have resembled 2020, the most recent year of above-average production, though current slaughter figures are now routinely outpacing 2020 values," Mr Jackson said.
Lamb and sheep slaughter figures were also on the rise with 407,816 lambs killed in the past week and 131,272 sheep processed.
Mr Jackson said sheep and lamb slaughter figures were well above already high 2022 figures, as supply ramps up and demand remains high.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
