The Land
Home/Markets

July red meat export volumes climb

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red meat exports rise, again
Red meat exports rise, again

Red meat export volumes remain strong as we head into the second half of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.