A wise decision to bury silage for a "not so rainy day" is paying off for the Dowley family, Tabulam Park at Plains Station on the Upper Clarence.
Other parts of the Clarence Valley are in declared drought with some poor paddocks showing their hand after a cold, dry winter. However these alluvial flats, once part of the sprawling Yulgilbar Station, are showing green pick at the base of frosted pasture. The reason biomass remains at all comes back to supplementary feeding.
With assistance from their local DPI beef officer they formulated an ideal pasture mix, fed from the mixer only every other day, so cattle are encouraged to keep eating dry standing feed in the paddock.
The guts of their supplement is coming from a bonus forage sorghum crop, planted when the drought broke. As fallowed country blossomed the crop yielded a beyond imaginary sum, about 35 tonnes to the hectare with nearly 1000t carried out of a 30ha block.
"We initially sold half to a dairy farmer and kept the rest for ourselves, but as it had started to rain no one wanted to buy feed, so we decided to save it for a not-so-rainy day," recalls Kendall Dowley.
At the time they chopped the whole crop at harvest it yielded to such a degree that its dry matter cost the enterprise 0.9c/kg, compared to five times the price for replacement feed at today's price.
Buried under builder' plastic and capped with 30cm of hill soil the family left it alone and got on with the business of mixed farming. Now the wet years are over and a dry winter has brought demand for feed.
Along with canola meal for protein the ration includes barley straw, part of a 7t/ha crop that borrowed part of its yield from flood-damaged soybeans previously growing in the same soil.
The biomass was so great that "you couldn't walk through it. And you couldn't give it away after such a good season," said Mr Dowley. "But recently we sold 200 bales in two hours with no questions asked."
The mixer wagon comes out to their paddock every other day with the supplement providing 40-50pc of cattle's daily ration.
"We're not making them lazy," says Mr Dowley. "We're forcing them back into the paddock but this allows us to keep our stocking rate up.
"These cattle are getting 100pc of their protein from this mix. Frosted grass has no protein so they need supplements."
The family's economic outcome could well have remained back with the failed soybeans ... or before that during the peak of drought. But, as Kate Dowley says, "you just make it work. You keep going".
