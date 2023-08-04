Weaner steers and heifers dominated the yarding of cattle at the Dubbo store sale on Friday.
It was another small store cattle sale with a yarding of 304 head.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said competition was dull from a small crowd consisting of local and Central Tablelands buyers.
The top of the weaner steers were Angus calves that sold for $710 a head. In cents a kilogram the top pen made an estimated 289.8c/kg.
Although the auction was conducted in dollars a head, Mr Monk estimated the bulk of the weaner steers sold from 200c/kg to 290c/kg.
The weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold from $160 to $300, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $350 to $710.
Weaner steers heavier than 280kg sold to $620, but there were only two pens offered.
Angus weaner heifers from the Nyngan district topped that category at $550. They tipped the scales at between 280kg and 330kg.
The only other pen in the 280kg to 330kg range were Santa Gertrudis heifers that sold for $500.
Weaner heifers less than 200kg sold from $170 to $310, while those from 200kg to 280kg were knock down for $275 to $480.
The single Holstein cow with her first Angus-cross calf at foot sold for $1200, while three plain conditioned older Angus cows sold for $250.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo agents from Elders, Nutrien and AWN Lord.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.