Expensive steak, cheap cattle: There's nothing the everyday beef producer hates more.
Right now, with scotch fillet and sirloin sitting around the $50 a kilogram mark while heavy steer liveweight prices hover below the $3/kg mark, the gap between price tags on supermarket shelves versus the saleyard seems dreadfully wide.
Which is why the subject appears to have overtaken the weather as the main point of conversation anywhere a cattle producer goes.
But there's far more to this discussion than throwaway lines about farmers and consumers both being cheated, and that is starting to concern some.
They fear accusations of retailer gouging and beef being overpriced has the potential to both drive a wedge between different parts of the supply chain and create in the consumer's mind the idea that they are being ripped off and should stay away from beef.
There's no question cattle prices have plummeted this year. They are now 40 per cent lower than where they were this time last year.
Analysts and industry leaders have put forward a swag of reasons for that but in a nutshell, the frenzy of the herd rebuild on the back of a run of good seasons has eased and stronger supply is now consistently coming through.
Cattle prices, however, are still above long-term averages in many categories.
Retail prices also shot up during the same period as the cattle market was skyrocketing, partly because of the price of stock but for numerous other reasons as well. The pandemic, for example, threw a real spanner in the works in terms of consumer demand. Mince shelves were empty at times, and butchers even started making mince from rump.
The latest Consumer Price Index data shows beef retail prices are starting to come back, although they are still historically high.
This discrepancy has many producers screaming for more transparency from both processors and retailers, with suggestions now doing the rounds that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission needs to take a look at the situation.
Meat & Livestock Australia's managing director Jason Strong said this was always an emotive discussion.
"Most commonly we see it in environments like now, where cattle prices drop quickly and the retail price is still high," he said.
Mr Strong argues high retail beef prices are good for the industry. It demonstrates consumers are prepared to pay high prices for what is a high quality product.
"It means we are maintaining or increasing the amount of money in the supply chain," he said.
"How it gets spread along that chain is the real issue."
Mr Strong said the dynamics driving live cattle prices were not the same dynamics driving retail prices.
When the cattle market shot up, the retail price also went up but definitely not at the same rate, he said.
"The flip side is when they've come down, retail prices haven't come down at the same point," Mr Strong said.
Central Queensland cattle producer David Hill, who has spent time on various representative groups, is firmly against any ACCC or senate inquiry interference.
The cattle industry was already over-regulated and past inquiries had solved nothing despite costing the taxpayer a fair bit, he said.
"And there were not calls for ACCC inquiries when the cattle market was going through the roof," he said.
"When cattle prices are strong, we farmers would say we are putting a bit aside for the next lean period. Why don't we want others to do the same?"
Mr Hill argues ironing out the pricing peaks and troughs inherent in the beef industry should be a priority.
That is something the processor's peak industry council boss Patrick Hutchinson has also strongly advocated for.
"We need to find mechanisms for leveling out the supply and demand scenario," Mr Hill said.
"The best advice - go and talk to your local butcher or your local Woolies manager about their challenges, their overheads."
Mr Strong agreed.
Developing relationships in the supply chain so the money the consumer is willing to put in is spread on an equitable basis should be an industry priority, he said.
The price of mince and sausages has eased far more than steaks. Mince this week is selling at major supermarkets for just $7 for regular 17 per cent fat perfect-for-bolognese 500 gram packs.
This has prompted many producers to question whether high-end steaks are now a luxury item beyond the reach of the average consumer. They're also asking what that will mean for longer-term consumption rates and the overall profitability of the business.
Mr Strong said that was not a risk.
"There has always been a big differential between the highest value less common cuts and the more economical ones," he said.
"Tenderloin steaks are only 18pc of the carcase.
"We do see people trade in and out of menu items when cost of living pressures hit, as they are now.
"Our opportunity is to consistently produce a quality product so that as they pay more for it, they still see value in it.
"If price is the only thing that drives the value assessment, then there is an issue with price going up but if part of the equation is how fantastic beef is, it's not such an issue."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
