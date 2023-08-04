In the Hunter Valley where coal is king Wendy Bowman had to endure some pretty tough times as she first warned the community about the impacts the coal industry would inflict on the valley, and then actually stopped the development of an open cut mine on her own property near Singleton.
So the news she passed away last week, at the age of 89, has been met with great sadness by those who admired her resilience and capacity to keep fighting the mining juggernaut till the end.
The Singleton Argus spoke to Mrs Bowman earlier this year in regards to the protection of the Ravensworth Estate, a property located not far from her own farm, 'Rosedale' at Camberwell.
In true Wendy Bowman style she was adamant the Estate should be protected and never allowed to be mined and she was pleased to hear there was a recommendation for the Ravensworth Homestead to be listed on the State Heritage Registry.
She said at the time we have lost so much of our heritage to mining we cannot lose anymore.
And she understood that more than most having lived through the transformation of the Upper Hunter from an agricultural dominated landscape to one now based on the vast industrial scale extraction of coal.
Her first home near Singleton 'Granbalang' was compulsory acquired in the late 1980s for the development of Rix's Creek open cut and you could say she spent the rest of her life ensuring that did not happen again.
The next time a mine came along wanting her land, this time for Ashton South East Open Cut, she refused and spent 22 years fighting that battle. But she won and in doing so not only saving 'Rosedale' but in the process she said saving Glennies Creek and the Hunter River below Singleton.
Of note was her work on establishing Australia's first emission trading scheme the Hunter River Salinity Trading Scheme established in 2002.
Her environmental work and advocacy was recognised in 2017 when she was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize - which honours the achievements and leadership of grassroots environmental activists from around the world, inspiring all of us to take action to protect our planet
Longtime friend and fellow campaigner Bev Smiles, convenor, Hunter Communities Network said "The Hunter has lost a well-loved and admired champion for the Hunter community and environment.
"Wendy was big-hearted and available for all who needed help and advice on the daunting challenge of dealing with coal companies and Government policy from the Hunter to Mudgee Region to the Gunnedah Basin.
"Wendy stood up to the coal giants to protect Glennies Creek and downstream water users. She will be forever membered as the woman who stopped a coal mine.
"Wendy's grace, generosity of spirit and positivity in face of adversity will be sorely missed. She was a giant of a role model."
John Drinan who launched his book 'The Sacrificial Valley' at Mrs Bowman's farm in November 2022 said "Over four decades she championed people and the environment distressed by adverse impacts of coal mining."
"After experiencing those herself, she set up Minewatch to assist others affected by the incursion of coal on their lands. Later she initiated the formation of Singleton Shire Healthy Environment Group.
"Here she worked with others to try to stem the effects of air pollution on the health of residents. Air quality was one of her environmental passions, along with the at-risk streams and aquifers feeding the Hunter River. She was well aware of how important these are to the well-being of the environment, people and industry."
"Wendy courageously put herself on the line for the long-term well-being of the Valley she loved. She now holds place of high honour in its history."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.