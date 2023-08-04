The Land
The woman who stopped a coalmine, Wendy Bowman has died

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
August 4 2023 - 7:00pm
Wendy Bowman in 2009 as she looks over the area that was planned to be covered by mining. File picture.
Wendy Bowman in 2009 as she looks over the area that was planned to be covered by mining. File picture.

In the Hunter Valley where coal is king Wendy Bowman had to endure some pretty tough times as she first warned the community about the impacts the coal industry would inflict on the valley, and then actually stopped the development of an open cut mine on her own property near Singleton.

Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

