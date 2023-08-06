The Land
Home/News
Free

Colin Edgar trained Miss Ash Star wins the 2023 Dubbo City Toyota Carinda Cup

By Janian McMillan
August 6 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Carinda, a small community in northwestern NSW near the Macquarie Marshes west of Coonamble, once again held a successful race day with a great crowd enjoying a perfect winters day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.