Carinda, a small community in northwestern NSW near the Macquarie Marshes west of Coonamble, once again held a successful race day with a great crowd enjoying a perfect winters day.
The 2023 Dubbo City Toyota Carinda Cup over 1400 metres was won by Miss Ash Star, a four-year-old grey mare trained by Colin Edgar from Coonamble and ridden by Orange based apprentice, Will Stanley.
It was the trainers second Carinda Cup success, having won the feature race in 2008 with Miss Wantanabe.
Best Dressed Contemporary Lady - Katrina Shelton, Quambone.
Best Dressed Gent - Alex Corrigan, Carinda.
Best Classic Ladies Racewear - Michelle Green, Nevertire.
Best Millinery - Michelle Myers, Mudgee.
Best Dressed Filly - Montana Donnay, Carinda.
Best Dressed Colt - Percy Wilson, Carinda.
Pictures by Samantha Thompson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.