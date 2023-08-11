Waste with a fabulous future | In Fiona's Garden

I love my compost heaps.
Making compost is fun and rewarding and I like to have it spread by now so I can start again in spring.
My compost containers include two corrugated iron bays, two 800-millimetre-high black plastic bins and a mesh container (1 metre by 700mm. diameter) for autumn leaves,.
The leaf mould is slowest to mature while my bins are slightly quicker than the open heaps.
Leaf mould made from decomposing leaves is brilliant for striking cuttings as its low nutrient level encourages new roots to search for food. It improves soil and adds humus to home-made potting mixes.
Until recently I hadn't emptied my cage, preferring to tilt it slightly and scoop out rotted mould from the base.
It hadn't occurred to me that leaves take an eternity to break down in sun, which was where I'd put my container, sigh.
On emptying it out I found that only the south facing half contained crumbly mould, the rest was crispy dry leaves. I spent a tedious hour kicking myself while separating the two and replacing the leaves.
The container is now in the shade.
An alternative is to bag leaves in plastic, punch a few holes, add a squirt of water and seal the bag. Keep shaded and check regularly for dampness.
I compost most other waste, apart from meat scraps which can attract feral cats; coffee and tea bags which don't break down; and woody material which I burn. The calcium in wood ash helps raise soil pH and the potassium helps to increase crop yields and quality.
I aerate the heaps and bins regularly with a Tumbleweed Compost Mate Tool, a T-shaped stick ending in a spiral, worth about $19.95 from garden centres.
To prevent compost from becoming too wet or too dry and failing to attract essential worms, you need to balance the brown/carbon material against the green/nitrogen ditto, also known as the carbon:nitrogen (C:N) ratio.
My bins occasionally become wet and slimy, which I fix by adding paper to raise the carbon level, the result of a plumber kindly explaining to me why our kitchen drain kept blocking.
Too much oil and too many coffee grounds were the cause.
I now compost coffee grounds and wipe salad bowls and fry pans with kitchen roll which I also compost. One visit from the plumber pays for a lot of kitchen roll.
For a clear explanation of the C:N ratio, as well as everything else that you've ever wanted to know about compost, I highly recommend The Compost Coach by Kate Flood.
Kate covers everything from The What to the Why to The How, ending with The Soil, the heart of the garden.
Her lively, enthusiastic text is graphically illustrated and enlivened by QR codes that enable you to jump to an Instagram video.
I tested the book by checking for 'worms trying to escape plastic bins'.
A thorough, comprehensive explanation; big tick; thank you Kate.
