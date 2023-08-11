The Land
Waste with a fabulous future | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
August 12 2023 - 9:00am
Fruit and vegie scraps, seeds, peel, eggshells and hair can all be composted. Check The Scrap Hierarchy in The Compost Coach by Kate Flood.
I love my compost heaps.

