Landholders and North West Local Land Services came together at Bendemeer on Friday, August 4, to discuss the feral animal problems in the area.
Attendees, roughly 40 of them, came from north of Bendemeer, from the west toward Manilla, east towards Walcha and south at Nemingha for the community meeting.
Both feral dogs and pigs were on the agenda but it was easy to see that one had been a bigger problem of late.
When North West Local Land Services senior biosecurity officer Karen Heap asked for a show of hands for those dealing with feral pigs - the hands of almost every person at the meeting shot into the air.
Sows can reproduce once they reach 25 kilograms - which they do at roughly six months of age - and the gestation period is just three months, three weeks and three days.
Pigs will reproduce all year round with favourable conditions.
Landholders also learnt about a range of population control methods available - including aerial shooting, 1080 baiting, trapping, hoggone baiting, ground shooting and recreational hunting - and the pros and cons of each.
Ms Heap said it was best to aim to do two control measures in four months to help reduce feral pig numbers.
"The meeting itself was productive because it outlines some of the strategies that we can use to control the current feral pig problem," Grant Prendergast, Kynuna Cattle Company, Orrabah, Retreat, who was in attendance said.
One landholder said tackling the feral pig problem needed to be a team effort and there was discussions about creating groups to help achieve that.
The idea of holding workshops, potentially on a property, to show landholders how best to put control methods into place was also discussed. They could then go and start baiting themselves.
Another issue raised at the meeting was the proposed changes to category D firearms licenses as well as the recently announced NSW government program to tackle feral pig numbers.
The one-year program is worth $13 million but what parts of the state that money will be spent is still to be announced.
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
