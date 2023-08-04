Extra supplies of lightweight weaners were a feature of the Tamworth store cattle sale on Friday.
Agents said both weaner steers and heifers were dearer due to a lift in quality for both categories.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Stephen Adams said there were big drafts of cows with calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows from Collarenabri and Wee Waa.
Mr Adams said weaners from Gloucester, Qurindi, Barraba, Bundarra, Scone and Armidale were also notable.
About 2760 head of cattle were offered.
Weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $300 to $570 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bid from about $420 to $1120. The top pen were Angus steers.
Weaner steers from 280kg to 330kg ranged from $810 to $1250.
Weaner heifers tipping the scales at less than 200kg sold from $220 to $390 and the 200kg to 280kg pens ranged from $338 to $730.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner heifers sold from $590 to $870 and averaged $776.
Yearling steers were limited in supply and mostly sold from $860 to $1160, while the yearling heifers ranged from about $900 to $1250.
One pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus heifers sold for $1120.
The cows with young calves sold from $510 a unit for light crossbreds to $1900 for a pen of Angus units.
Cows with calves aged two to four months sold from $1000 to $1680, while PTIC breeders with older calves attracted bids from $1180 to $1430.
Buyers attended the sale from Lucindale in South Australia, Goondiwindi in Queensland, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Manilla and Scone.
The sale was conducted by Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
