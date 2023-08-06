Annabelle Hickson is the editor of Galah magazine, living on a pecan farm in the Dumaresq Valley of Tenterfield. The Land journalist Libby-Jane Charleston had a chat to Ms Hickson about her busy life juggling the magazine world, motherhood and those pesky cockatoos who are determined to destroy the pecan trees!
My day starts around 5:30am when it's nice and quiet, so I have time to get on with emails and office admin. I drink two strong coffees in the morning but I don't tend to eat anything until later in the day, so let's call it brunch!
We have three kids aged 10, 12 and 14 so weekdays have always been very busy getting them ready for school - but now the two eldest are in boarding school, life is a lot easier with just one at home. It feels like we are "flat mates!"
My mornings are more civilised these days as I take my daughter to the bus stop which is 15kms away - at one stage the kids used to do the three-hour commute on the school bus, but then we moved schools to Texas which is closer to home.
I like to get all my jobs out of the way as quickly as I can. Morning time is when my brain is very switched on, so I spend time commissioning stories for Galah, coming up with ideas for the next issue and having Zoom chats with a variety of people - I'm accustomed to wearing several hats at different times of the day.
We've got a huge photography competition at the moment so we're inundated with entries - I'm not on the judging panel but I'm not letting myself look at any entries because I want to see it all with fresh eyes.
We're inviting all artists living in regional Australia to submit but you'll better hurry as entries close midnight Monday August 14! It will be very exciting to see which talented regional photographer will be crowned the winner!
Then I focus on the domestic work and farm jobs that surround me all day like a dark cloud and I usually fit it all in about an hour before I rush off for school pickup.
I like to spend time in the garden but it's been so cold! We've just finished pecan harvest - and to be clear I am married to a pecan farmer, I don't really do much of the work associated with pecans!
I do help pre-harvest, especially when the cockies want to move in and cause chaos! It's all about patrolling and scaring them away - we use sound guns, and drones that play eagle noises. Last year, we had big lasers mounted on stands. It's a pretty big job managing the cockies as they are so destructive.
They literally rip the trees to shreds - meanwhile the galahs and corellas are no problem!
Every day is a busy day with Galah magazine, especially the days leading up to deadline - just when you think it's over and ready, and suddenly it is not! It's not just the writing and editing, I am also the publisher, so there's always a huge effort to get the magazine together before its printed and then you have to sell it.
At night, we have a family dinner and I like to sit down with a glass of wine for a good chat. It's a great way to really focus on each other.
I recently built a firepit out of old concrete slabs, so I love having a wine with the fire, watching the sunset. It's so peaceful and a great way to wind down before a new day starts and it's time to do it all again!
