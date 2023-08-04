The Land
Home/News

Local buyers help Southcote Shorthorn reach heights of $17,000

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated August 4 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Settree, Nutrien with Jodie and Sam Martin, Southcote Shorthorns and top buyers Clive, Natasha and Emma Pearson, Armidale.
John Settree, Nutrien with Jodie and Sam Martin, Southcote Shorthorns and top buyers Clive, Natasha and Emma Pearson, Armidale.

Strong local support from the Walcha region has helped Southcote Shorthorns to a $17,000 top at the studs third on property sale. From 33 shorthorn bulls, 22 sold to an average of $8181 with no successful online purchases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.