Strong local support from the Walcha region has helped Southcote Shorthorns to a $17,000 top at the studs third on property sale. From 33 shorthorn bulls, 22 sold to an average of $8181 with no successful online purchases.
Over 16 registered bidders were in attendance with a heavy presence of buyers from the new england region.
Results were down on last years $19,000 top and $10,600 average from their clearance of 20 bulls.
Nutrien studstock agent John Settree took bids throughout the auction and did not miss the Pearson families bid from Armidale who walked away with the top priced shorthorn bull for $17,000.
Clive, Natasha and Emma Pearson purchased the roan homozygous polled sale topper Southcote Stunner S37 who was equal second on the bulls eye muscle area within the draft and the second fattest bull in the draft at scanning.
Testing in the top 3pc for docility along with the top 10pc for fat and maternal calving ease.
It was the second time the Pearson family had purchased from Southcote with their first purchase just over 12 months ago at the previous sale. They completed their draft with 3 bulls to average $10,000.
Second highest bull selling for $15,000 was Southcote Socks S15 to Blackhill Pastoral, Armidale. The two year old son of Southcote Maxium Impact M7 weighed in at 799kilograms with a 41 centimeter scrotal.
Mackaway Pastoral Company, Walcha purchased 3 bulls to average $6000.
EM & GW Sisson, Armidale purchased 3 bulls to average $8000.
Noteable buyer Weebollabolla Shorthorns, Moree purchased 1 bull for $12,000.
"The average distance from our front gate that the bulls will be travelling will be 20kilometers" said Southcote stud principal Sam Martin.
The sale was covered by Nutrien, Walcha.
