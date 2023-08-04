Moogenilla Angus, Condobolin, sold 51 bulls to a top price of $16,000 three times to average $7,931 with a clearance of more than 96 per cent at auction.
The remaining two bulls were sold immediately afterwards.
Top-priced buyers Peter and Vicky Stuckey, Murtonga Pastoral, Condobolin, purchased two of the three $16,000 bulls.
The first was Moogenilla S4, sired by GB Fireball 672 and out of Moogenilla Q147. The 25-month-old bull weighed 892 kilograms and had a Breedplan estimated breeding value of +6.0 for intramuscular fat, +10.7 for eye muscle area, +0.1 for birth weight, +27 for milk, -0.8 for rib fat, -3.0 for rump fat, +0.2 for retail beef yield and +3.4 for scrotal circumference.
The bull had an EBV of +51 for 200-day growth, +93 for 400-day growth and +118 for 600-day growth.
Mr and Mrs Stuckey also purchased Moogenilla S203, sired by Clunie Range Plantation P392 and out of Moogenilla N189 for the same price.
The 24-month-old bull weighed 902kg and had an EBV of +4.0 for scrotal circumference, +10.5 for EMA, +3.1 for IMF, -0.5 for rib fat, -0.3 for rump fat, +0.3 for retail beef yield, +22 for milk, +6.1 for calving ease and +68 for carcass weight.
The bull had an EBV of +59 for 200-day growth, +107 for 400-day growth and +129 for 600-day growth.
Moogenilla S45, sired by GB Fireball 672 and out of Moogenilla P168, was the final bull purchased by Mr and Mrs Stuckley for $12,000.
The 24-month-old bull weighed 862kg and had an EBV of -8.0 for gestation length, -6.7 for days to calving, +10.3 for EMA and +3.6 for IMF.
Murtonga Pastoral employee Andre Haworth said the bulls would go straight into some heifers.
"Moogenilla are our neighbours...we've previously bought bulls from them and they've always done the job," he said.
"Moogenilla S4 had a great birth weight and his figures were really good...he is very muscly and all the bulls purchased were similar."
The third $16,000 bull, Moogenilla S24, was purchased by Ged Parker, Kenya Pastoral Co, Brocklsby.
Sired by Chiltern Park Moe M6 and out of Moogenilla Q94, the 24-month-old bull had an EBV of +26 for milk, +7.7 for EMA, +4.0 for IMF, -3.6 for calving ease, +0.7 for rib fat, +1.8 for rump fat, -0.3 for retail beef yield and +73 for carcass weight.
Mr Parker also purchased Moogenilla S204 for $14,000.
Moogenilla Angus stud principal Sarah Wrigley said she was expecting the market to be tough due to the season in northern NSW, but was happy with their draft of bulls.
"We had repeat buyers and new clients from Lerg in Victoria through to Albury, Wagga Wagga, the Forbes, Eugowra, and Canowindra area as well as a strong client base out around Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo," she said.
"Some of our long term clients were not in the market this year because their bulls are working so well so we're happy with the soundness and longevity of our bulls.
"Historically we've focused on carcass, growth and IMF but we're also really pleased to see that the Angus breed is rapidly improving the information we can get for docility and structure and you can see this in today's line up of bulls.
"It is very dry north of Condobolin...we are a little north of where the autumn rain cut out so we are definitely going to have a tough spring if nothing happens in the next few months."
Peter Pulner, APN Partnership, Condobolin purchased Moogenilla S39 and Moogenilla S90 for $11,000 and $10,000 respectively.
Return buyers Andrew and Tess Herbert, Gundamain Pastoral Co, Eugowra purchased two bulls for a top of $9,000.
New client Glen Hart, Harts Pastoral Co, Lake Cargelligo purchased Moogenilla S143 for $9,000.
Dustin Kemp, Duxton Farms, Forbes purchased three bulls for a top of $7500.
The sale was conducted by Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co with Luke Whitty, Forbes, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.