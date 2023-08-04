The Land
Moogenilla Angus tops at $16,000 three times

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 4 2023 - 8:00pm
Top priced bull Moogenilla S4 with Murtonga Pastoral employee Andre Haworth, Moogenilla Angus stud principals Sarah Wrigley and Paul Sinderberry and agent Greg Moncrieff, all from Condobolin.
Moogenilla Angus, Condobolin, sold 51 bulls to a top price of $16,000 three times to average $7,931 with a clearance of more than 96 per cent at auction.

