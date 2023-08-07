Corroboree a sheep, lamb, wool, cattle and cropping powerhouse

Corroboree is a highly developed 741 hectare (1831 acre) sheep, lamb, wool, cattle and cropping enterprise offered by the MacSmith family for the first time in 175 years.
Steeped in pastoral history, the seventh generation property was once part of the original land claims by WC Wentworth, Captain Thomas Raine and Boree Cabonne holdings and the associated introduction to Australia of the first Spanish Merinos.
The now intensive sheep operation is located at Boree in the tightly held Cudal district about 30km from Orange.
About 85 per cent of the country is arable and has a strong fertiliser history backed by soil testing.
Corroboree has a rated carrying capacity is 8.651 dry sheep equivalents/hectare - about 6410 head.
The property features a 3800 head sheep containment area that is divided into 12 pens equipped with concrete troughs and has an 800 head automated sheep feedlot.
There are also pens for 1000 weaner sheep as well as a 500 head intake site for the auto-feed sheep and a 100 intake site for cattle.
The very well fenced property is divided into 23 main paddocks and several holding paddocks with an all-weather gravel access laneway.
The generally lightly timbered country comprising of deep red chocolate basalts and grey loam soils also has good stands of white box shade and shelter timber.
In addition to 330ha of improved pasture, there is 94ha of barley and 94ha of wheat.
Water is supplied from two bores and two wells. There is also a 384 megalitre irrigation licence. The average rainfall is 625mm (24.6 inches) evenly spread throughout the year.
Other structural improvements include machinery, storage, feed and hay sheds, 500 tonnes of grain storage, a four stand shearing shed with an undercover area for 800 sheep, cattle yards, horse yards, and three stables.
Corroboree is being offered as a whole or in portions subject to council approval.
Expressions of interest close with Elders Real Estate NSW Rural on September 1.
Contact Richard Gemmell, 0428 164 672, Elders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.