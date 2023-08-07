Having not raced since 2019, the Macquarie Picnic Race Club committee took the opportunity to move the highly successful annual meeting from the heat of late December to the more almost spring-like weather of late July.
While the crowd was not the massive turnout from past Macquarie Picnics, a more family-oriented crowd of racegoers enjoyed the perfect weather for a day at the races.
The day's feature race, the 2023 Three Rivers Machinery Case IH Macquarie Picnic Cup over 1400 metres, was won by the Connie Greig Dubbo-trained Blackhill Kitty.
The five-year-old bay mare was ridden by Leeton-based jockey Breanna Bourke.
Best dressed classic lady - Kirby McCutcheon, Trangie
Best dressed contemporary lady - Trish Wendland, Dubbo
Best millinery - Sandra Purseglove, Trangie
Best dressed young person - Tom Nalder, Trangie
Pictures by Samantha Thompson.
