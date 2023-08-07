The Land
Franklin Angus top back-to-back sales

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
August 7 2023 - 8:00pm
Top priced bull for Grafton Angus and Brangus sale Franklin Alcatraz S24, who sold to Aaron Howel, Ramornie Rivers, with Franklin Angus stud principals, Nick Franklin and Blair Russ, along with livestock agent Jonny Cowan, Donovan livestock and property. Photo supplied.
Muscle, calving ease and growth were on buyers' agendas for Franklin Angus, Orara, with the stud achieving the top prices at both the Casino and Grafton bull and female sales over the last two weekends.

