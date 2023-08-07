Franklin Angus top back-to-back sales

Muscle, calving ease and growth were on buyers' agendas for Franklin Angus, Orara, with the stud achieving the top prices at both the Casino and Grafton bull and female sales over the last two weekends.
The multi-vendor Casino All Breeds bull and female sale offered 174 bulls and 29 females that sold to a top of $18,000 with a clearance rate of 77 per cent.
The overall sale average for the 116 bulls sold was $6866, while the 19 females sold to a $3313 average.
Top-priced bull of the sale went to Franklin Raindance S20, who was bought by a repeat buyer for the stud, Andrew and Jayne Moran, Lowanna, for $18,000.
The 23-month-old SAV Raindance 6848 son weighed 852 kilograms and had rib and rump fat scans of 18 millimetres and 11mm.
Stud principal Nick Franklin said the Raindance 6848 progeny also topped last year's Casino All Breeds sale, selling to $30,000.
"They're just super complete bulls," Mr Franklin said.
"They've got a lot of muscle and early maturing laid down fat early.
"Our clients are chasing that early growth, weaner to feeder steer market, so they want that early growth to get them off the farm quicker and heavier."
Raindance's dam, Franklin Trilogy L7, has produced three bulls to average $20,000 for the stud.
Franklin Angus' overall average for the Casino All Breeds bull and female sale was $11,600, with a full clearance of five bulls.
Success continued for the stud at the Grafton Angus and Brangus bull and female sale on August 5, with Franklin Alcatraz S24 selling for $21,000 to Aaron Howel, Ramornie Rivers.
Alcatraz S24, a 23 month-old HF Alcatraz 60F son, was described in the catalogue as an early maturing bull, showing great growth for age with stud sire appeal and balanced estimated breeding values.
He ranked within the top 26pc of the breed with an eye muscle area figure of +8.2 and carcase weight value of +76.
The stud's second top priced bull for the Grafton sale, Franklin Powerpoint S18, was purchased by Yulgilbar Pastoral Company, Malabugilmah, for $20,000.
The stud again recorded full clearance of its 13 bulls to a $12,100 average.
The overall results for the Grafton Angus and Brangus sale included full clearance of 35 Angus bulls to a top of $21,000 and average of $10,285.
The five Brangus bulls offered and sold, averaged $7100 and reached a top of $15,000 for Tullambi Park Sturgis S9, while the females sold to a top of $2100 for a pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers, sold on behalf of Murray Connor, Grafton.
The Casino All Breeds bull and female sale was conducted by T & W McCormack Pty Ltd and interfaced on Stocklive, while the Grafton Angus and Brangus sale was conducted by Donovan Livestock and Property and run online on AuctionsPlus.
