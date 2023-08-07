The Land
Historic formation of a united voice for the Australian organic industry

August 7 2023 - 1:00pm
The Australian organic industry now has a national united voice. Picture: File
Australia's organic industry has a new voice, with eleven organisations coming together to form the Organic Industry Discussion Group (OIDG) to advance the interests of the organic sector, including the pursuit of domestic regulation.

