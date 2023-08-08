The huge number of kilometres travelled by Newcastle-based Aaron Bullock paid significant dividends when he was rewarded with the national, state and country leading jockeys' premierships, recording 207.5 wins for the 2022-23 season.
Queensland's James Orman was second with 201 wins.
Considered among the best heavyweight jockeys, Bullock is already looking forward to partnering with one of his favourite gallopers - Akasawa, in the $3 million The Big Dance in November.
"I've had a lot of luck with him (Akasawa)," Bullock said.
"I have ridden him almost for his whole career, and I am riding him in the $3 million The Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day after I won the Gunnedah Cup on him (in May)."
Born in Wagga Wagga, along with his twin-brother Bradley, the 32-year-old grew up in Tumut before the family moved to Singleton.
Bullock said that Bradley is a boiler-maker and weighs 70 kilograms.
"I can get up to that weight if I am not riding, and sometimes struggle as I am about 10 or 15 kilograms below my natural weight."
Leaving Singleton High School in Year 10, Bullock landed an apprenticeship with nearby trainer Todd Howlett and rode his first winner Tee Gee at Muswellbrook in 2007.
An earlier favourite for Bullock was Pera Pera.
"I won seven races on him (Pera Pera); he was a Gooree (Stud bred and raced) horse."
Bullock paid thanks to Pera Pera's trainer Mack Griffith, "he got me going a bit after my apprenticeship was up and got me on a roll after which was good".
"I have been a fully fledged jockey now for eight years and have been at Newcastle for five."
Like a lot of jockeys, Bullock racks up numerous kilometres behind the wheel of a vehicle driving to race meetings.
"One of the best parts of my job is driving around the country - watching different seasons of the year, the sunsets all over Australia are different. I love long drives," he said.
"I find the freeways can get a bit boring. But it's just part of the job, and I get paid for it."
Bullock said that he would travel anywhere if possible.
"After you have been at the races, it may be a three-or four-hour drive back home, which ends up being a 12-to-14-hour day," he said.
Bullock also sometimes spends one to two hours sweating in the bath before he even leaves for the races to lose weight.
"But I love it 100 per cent; that's why I do it," he said.
More than 100 friends and family recently attended a memorial service for the late Diane Lanham at Cedar Tree Park in the Hawkesbury Valley after she passed away from illness at age 78.
Along with her ex-husband Wally, Diane bred numerous good racehorses from their home-base of Cedar Tree Park at Glossodia.
These included a number of winners from their long-deceased Toe The Line, a Le Cordonnier mare which produced three Sydney stakes winners, including Belle Tetue (by Irish-bred Duke Ellington), Tetue Topaze (Koryo) and Ngaiambin.
By Kaoru Star, Ngaiambin produced two stakes-winners, including group one winner Magic Of Money.
Toe The Line was also the dam of winning geldings Steel Helmet (Steel Pulse), and Apache Line (Purple Patch), the latter winning nine races.
Along with several other Thoroughbred enthusiasts, Diane founded the Australian Thoroughbred Breeders Club in 1981, which has its headquarters at Hawkesbury racecourse.
Diane held its presidency for several years as well as helped organise several field trips to Thoroughbred operations, including a memorable Western Australian adventure travelling back by coach to the east in 2007.
Serving as a committee member at one time, Diane was also a long-time member of Thoroughbred Breeders NSW.
While female jockeys are everywhere, recently, a Thoroughbred enthusiast informed me while she was attending the Nowra races in late July that the girls out-numbered the male hoops.
Consequently, my informer said officials had to - for the first time - swap jockeys' rooms, girls to boys and boys to the girls' rooms, to accommodate the greater number of females riding that day.
