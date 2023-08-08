The Land
Aaron Bullock claims national, state and country jockeys' premierships in 2022-23 season

By Virginia Harvey
August 8 2023 - 3:00pm
The huge number of kilometres travelled by Newcastle-based Aaron Bullock paid significant dividends when he was rewarded with the national, state and country leading jockeys' premierships, recording 207.5 wins for the 2022-23 season.

