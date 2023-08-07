It has been a luck of the draw for grain growers across the state, as some achieved a near perfect planting, while others are hanging by a thread.
However early nerves about the season's outlook in the Central West has been replaced by quiet optimism on the back of recent rain across parts of the region.
Collie farmer, Andrew Freeth, considers himself one of the lucky ones after he received five millimetres in May then another 24mm in early July.
Mr Freeth owns and operates a 5500 hectare cropping and livestock operation on Fairfield, near Gilgandra, NSW.
After planting more wheat than we would have liked last year (1400ha), Mr Freeth focused on rotating his crops this season to alleviate disease pressure.
Mr Freeth used a Gason Para-Maxx retrofitted with a Ryan NT double disc for the first time when seeding this year.
"We had a lot of thick wheat stubble carry over and needed something to handle trash flow," he said.
"It was really good for managing the trash and certainly did a great job of getting through the straw."
This year, Mr Freeth planted 600ha of 45Y28 RR and 45Y95 CL canola, 500ha of maximus barley, 500ha of stealth and sunchaser wheat, 170ha of captain chickpeas and 120ha of nanu faba beans.
"Sowing wasn't too bad, stuff sown late April was okay but the stuff in May was a bit bogged in and needed a shower to get it up," he said.
"The canola establishment was very good, pulses are a bit slow and the wheat is coming.
"Some the pre-emergent chemicals have probably slowed the wheat up a little, but sowing wasn't ideal."
Mr Freeth said the subsoil moisture which carried over from last year was dry and just needed a little patching on top.
"Getting that 24mm has helped the crops get their secondary roots going," he said.
"A lot of people have probably found that this rain will hopefully get the secondaries established, or at the very least give us a crop."
"Now, depending on how spring goes, we will see how good that crop is going to be."
Considering it was too wet to even sow canola in 2022, Mr Freeth didn't necessarily expect it to be his best establishing crop.
"It was luck of the draw..we got good rain on it after sowing which helped get it up," he said.
"On the back of last season's disease pressure we planted wheat on our fallowed ground and where we had wheat we've rotated with canola, pulses or barley.
"Coming out of the drought, some people had higher nitrogen levels in their soils, and given wheat is typically a lower risk crop people, including us, pushed it a bit harder back to back.
"However where it has been pushed too hard, people are starting to get into trouble with a combination of disease, water logging, lack of nutrition and weeds."
Given below average rainfall has been predicted for the remainder of the season, Mr Freeth has anticipated disease to be less of an issue.
"We've already done in crop sprays for canola and we put sakura down on all the wheat this year," he said.
"I don't think a fungicide would be required at this stage, it probably only needs a broad leaf spray.
"Last year we kept our MAP and urea rates up because we were in a wet borderline waterlogged year.
"It would have been the most expensive crop we've ever grown but I think in hindsight it was the right decision."
While Mr Freeth said it is too early to predict their yield, he remains optimistic.
"I think our wheat yields are quite good given we kept out nutrition levels up last year," he said.
"I don't think we expect them to be as good as last year, although after the rain we've had we're hoping to get an average crop even with a below rainfall outlook," Mr Freeth said.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
